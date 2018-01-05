Atlantis sports reimagined water fountains

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno recently unveiled it new water fountains after four months of work.

There are five fountains total, with the main one featuring the dancing water show. Within it are three rings with the capability of shooting water from 10 feet to 40 feet. Every hour on the hour, guests can enjoy this show of dancing water set to classical music. As of now, there is one song, but that collection is projected to grow to over five within the next few months. The water show lasts for nearly three minutes.

The community is invited to check out the new fountains, and encouraged to throw in a penny for good luck. Every coin that's thrown into any Atlantis fountain is then collected and donated to the Northern Nevada chapter of Make-A-Wish.

Since the inception of this program in 1992 and in addition to various hosted events on property, Atlantis has donated nearly $100,000 to Make-A-Wish since the inception of the program.