Lawyers launch new Nevada law firm, Black & Wadhams Attorneys at Law

Tisha R. Black and James (Jim) L. Wadhams.

Earlier this month, Nevada attorneys Tisha R. Black and James L. Wadhams announced a partnership to form a new statewide law firm called Black & Wadhams Attorneys at Law.

According to an Aug. 3 press release, the Las Vegas-based firm — which has offices in Carson City and Reno — will focus on transactional law, corporate law, business planning and practice, real estate, banking and bankruptcy, commercial litigation, and administrative law and health law, among other practice areas.

“Jim Wadhams has nearly 20 legislative sessions under his belt; that is unheard of in Nevada,” Black said in a statement. “There is no one with more expertise and ability to protect the statutory and regulatory interests of business than Jim Wadhams. He’s a northern practitioner, a southern practitioner, has a Stanford education and more than 40 years of experience with the Nevada Legislature. I’m looking forward to many more years of working together to deliver legal excellence to the businessmen and women we serve.”

“Tisha Black and I have been friends and worked together for a long time,” added Wadhams. “It made a lot of sense to combine our core skills into a singularly focused business practice. I am extremely impressed with her work, particularly in the real estate area, and we also have excellent senior lawyers who are very skilled in their areas of law, each complementing business. We are equipped to assist businesses on every level of legal need from startup and operations, to expansions and dissolutions. Our focus is to assist all businesses, both large and small.”