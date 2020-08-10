Aug. 14 deadline to apply for Northern Nevada United Way microgrants

RENO, Nev. — The United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra last week announced the availability of funds through its 2020 Microgrants to help nonprofits “maintain or build capacity so that they can continue to deliver services and programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to a recent press release, eligible organizations must have an annual budget of less than $1 million and work within education or human services.

Additionally, qualifying organizations must be based in and serve in Carson City or one of the following Nevada counties: Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey, Washoe and White Pine.

“Nonprofits across Nevada have felt the impacts of COVID-19 and it is critical that we continue to support our nonprofit community to ensure they can continue to serve their clients,” Michael Brazier, CEO and President of UWNNS, said in a statement. “We have heard of numerous nonprofits with annual budgets of less than $1 million losing key funding and as part of our response to COVID-19, we are launching these microgrants to support those agencies.”

According to the press release, UWNNS has dispersed over a half-million dollars to date in aid through its Emergency Assistance Fund launched March 19, which increased access to food, rental assistance, and emergency shelter as part of their immediate response.

Applications are due by noon PDT on Friday, Aug. 14. Go to uwnns.org to learn more.