Backed by federal grants, Nevada Green Business Network officially launches

In a 2019 interview, WNC's Georgia White said the program will allow students to participate in internships at businesses that are documenting and reporting on the implementation of the best practices of green businesses.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — In late November, Western Nevada College and nonprofit greenUP! announced the official formation of the feeNevada Green Business Network.

The network’s mission is to work directly with businesses to reduce energy usage, solid and hazardous waste disposal, and the amount of water used during business operations, according to a Dec. 3 press release from WNC.

Partners include greenUP!, WNC, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Incline Village General Improvement District, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, Envirolution, GreenACTnv and GRN Vision.

According to WNC, the program utilizes the “GreenBizTracker” database to measure the impact certified businesses are having toward resource conservation, pollution prevention and environmental protection goals.

“Through education, networking and collaboration, the Nevada Green Business Network will assist in finding new ways for businesses to be more efficient, healthy and attract new customers,” according to the release.

The network’s launch comes after greenUP! on Nov. 5 received a $160,000 grant from the EPA to support environmental education efforts; prior to that, on Sept. 23, the EPA awarded a $345,108 grant to both greenUP! and WNC to train 40 manufacturers on safer chemical alternatives, water reduction, energy efficiency and environmental best practices.

What’s more, those grants come in addition to nearly $600,000 in EPA grants WNC received in 2019 to kick off the program.

“Western Nevada College looks forward to working with our partners to prevent pollution through implementation of best practices,” Dr. Georgia White, director of Professional and Applied Technology at WNC, said in a Dec. 3 statement. “We are also funding internships to provide students with technical knowledge and work-based experience as WNC continues to document businesses and environmental results through GreenBizTracker.”

The network has set a goal to certify 75 businesses and manufacturers by 2022, providing assistance to a wide range of sectors and creating a comprehensive directory of green businesses on the GreenBizTracker database.

“The Nevada Green Business Program and Network will help assist businesses to improve their bottom lines while reducing the use of hazardous materials, water and energy,” greenUP! Board President Donna Walden said in a statement. “We are most grateful to EPA for providing continued funding and to our partners who will accelerate this important work and enhance environmental performance in Nevada.”

Visit NVGreenBusiness.org to learn more.