Bank Of America donates $200,000 to Northern Nevada nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — Bank of America recently directed $200,000 in grants to eight Northern Nevada nonprofits to address immediate needs exacerbated by the coronavirus.

Among grant recipients is the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, which has seen a 200% increase in food and meal demand since the outset of the crisis and is also expanding its SNAP program in anticipation of continued jobless rates, according to a May 14 press release.

“Together with Northern Nevada’s tremendous nonprofits, the private sector is working to help address the new demand and challenges created by this unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis,” Andrew Diedrichsen, Bank of America’s Reno market president, said in a statement.

Grants were also awarded to nonprofits providing healthcare related needs: Access to Healthcare Network, Inc.; Care Chest of Sierra Nevada; High Sierra Area Health Education Center, Northern Nevada HOPES, and Opportunity Alliance of Nevada.

Lastly, funds were provided to the Community Foundation of Western Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and The Sierras as part of both nonprofits’ COVID-19 emergency funds, both of which were announced March 19 to provide relief for various emergency needs such as rent and utility payments, childcare and in support of frontline medical workers.