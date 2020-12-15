Bank of America donates 44,000 masks to four Reno nonprofits

Food Bank of Northern Nevada employees gathered to thank Bank of America for the generous donations of face masks and hand sanitizer, which will be distributed to (70) area food pantries, allowing them safely continue the fight against hunger Northern Nevada.”

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Bank of America’s Reno operations recently announced a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Northern Nevada HOPES and STEP2 Reno to provide 44,000 masks as well as 22 cases of hand sanitizer.

According to a Dec. 3 press release, this donation is part of a nationwide effort by Bank of America “to immediately distribute millions of PPE masks to communities disproportionally impacted by the coronavirus, including communities of color, and is connected to its $1 billion, four-year commitment of additional support to help local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by a global pandemic.”

Bank of America has distributed more than 200,000 masks and dozens of cases of hand sanitizer this year to underserved communities across Nevada.

“The health and safety of our employees, clients and communities remain our top priority during this health crisis,” Andrew Diedrichsen, Reno market president for Bank of America, said in a statement. “In addition to providing $200,000 in immediate virus relief grants to Northern Nevada nonprofits this year, we’re working with local nonprofits to distribute PPE and hand sanitizer to vulnerable populations, including low-to-moderate income families unable to acquire proper masks as well as frontline workers and health centers serving these communities.”

A breakdown of the local donations follows: