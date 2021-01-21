Bank of America paid internship application deadline is Jan. 29

Harini Tirumala, of Galena High school, was one of two Reno-ares BofA Student Leaders for 2020.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Each year, Bank of America selects 300 high school juniors and seniors across the country to participate, including two from Reno, for its annual Student Leaders program, which provides paid summer internships at local nonprofits.

The 2021 application is open through January 29 and can be accessed here.

Last summer, BofA’s Student Leaders program was converted to a virtual format, with students working with PBS Reno on special projects and learning firsthand how to work in local organizations.

The program is part of the bank’s investment into education and workforce development for young adults to obtain job and leadership experience, according to a Jan. 8 press release.

“Programs like Bank of America Student Leaders allow students to be powerful advocates in their community,” Harini Tirumala, student at Galena High school and 2020 BofA Student Leader, said in a statement. “This program is unique, however, as I have the ability to gain work experience in an educational environment. I am enthusiastic and optimistic to see my self-growth through this program, and how it will benefit my city.”