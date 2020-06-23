Barnes & Noble College to manage UNR book store

ASUN recently entered into a new agreement for management of The Nevada Wolf Shop.

Courtesy UNR

RENO, Nev. — The University of Nevada, Reno announced June 15 that Barnes & Noble College will take over management of Nevada Wolf Shop operations beginning June 29.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents OK’d the move on June 12.

According to a June 15 press release from the college, the Associated Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN) has owned and operated the shop for 67 years.

In the release, ASUN President Dominque Hall said it’s become increasingly challenging to keep up with “dramatic” changes in textbook operations in recent years, adding that the partnership will better serve university students by offering an extensive selection of used, digital and new books, plus rental and price match programs.

In addition to books, the store will offer an enhanced assortment of clothing, gifts, school supplies, Apple computer and other technology products.

“(UNR) is highly regarded for its top-tier education and world-class research, and we are proud to support the ongoing academic success of the campus community by increasing access to affordable learning materials,” Lisa Malat, president of Barnes & Noble College, said in a statement. “We look forward to delivering a dynamic retail experience and innovative learning tools, all while providing great value to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of the University.”

Barnes & Noble College currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide.