Barracuda Championship honored by PGA TOUR

Reno’s annual pro golf event, Barracuda Championship was honored with the "Best Ad Campaign/Promotional Idea"by the PGA TOUR at the TOUR's Tournament Meetings on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The award for "Best Ad Campaign/Promotional Idea" is given annually to a tournament which develops and implements a year-round plan that promotes the tournament in the local market, with an emphasis on developing an interesting, creative thematic and fan appeal in the tournament city.

The Barracuda Championship, hosted at Montreux Golf and Country Club, created a campaign around "The Great Clubhouse Cookout" as a new, vibrant and versatile tournament promotional theme. "The Great Clubhouse Cookout" was featured in print, digital, radio and television and saw record return on investments. As a result, the fan zone around the 18th hole at Montreux Golf and Country Club saw a 300 percent increase in concessions sales during tournament week, and tournament ticket sales were up more than 20 percent.

"I'd like to thank Jim Bauserman and his team at Foundry for their work on this new campaign," said Barracuda Championship tournament director Chris Hoff. "The Great Clubhouse Cookout was fun to promote throughout the year and at the tournament we saw the market respond favorably with increases across the board."

The 2018 Barracuda Championship will be held July 30-August 5 at Montreux Golf & Country Club.