Barrick donates to help Nevada schools

Barrick Gold, a mining company with interests in Nevada, donated $324,370 to Communities In Schools (CIS) of Nevada to support initiatives in Southern and Northeastern Nevada.

Cumulatively, Barrick's most recent efforts support more than 12,600 students across Nevada. Barrick has supported the organization since 2009 and during that period of time has donated $2.1 million dollars to the CIS of Nevada.

Barrick's donation supports Adobe Middle School and Elko High School in Elko, as well as Little Red Caboose in Carlin.

Barrick has also provided additional support in the form of senior staff on the CIS of Nevada board, computers, clothing and school supplies and field trips to the Nevada Ballet Theater's "Nutcracker." In addition to the corporate donation, Barrick's employees also raised funds for CIS this year. On Dec. 16 employees at the Cortez and Goldstrike operations raised and additional $4,370 for CIS – Northeastern Nevada affiliate. CIS will use the funds for administrative costs in the 2018 school year.