BDO USA, LLP acquires Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern

RENO, Nev. — Chicago-based BDO USA, LLP on June 17 announced the acquisition of Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern, CPAs, effective July 1.

According to a press release, the transaction includes the transfer of all nine of PBTK’s partners, in addition to the roughly 60 professionals in the firm’s Las Vegas, Reno and Salt Lake City offices.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“PBTK’s incredible track record of technical excellence and exceptional client service makes them a perfect fit for BDO,” Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA, said in a statement. “Their comprehensive capabilities across multiple business lines and industries, specifically in the gaming and government sectors, will complement and enhance our current strengths in these sectors and triple our size in the region.”

A BDO USA spokesperson confirmed in a statement to the NNBW the company’s expansion will not lead to any staff reductions for the former PBTK Reno office at 200 S. Virginia St., which is home to 5 employees.

Founded in 1990, PBTK is a full-service accounting firm with clients across the real estate, construction, manufacturing, retail and wholesale, gaming and hospitality, government and nonprofit industries.

“By joining BDO, PBTK clients will still receive the same excellent service from a deep-rooted local team, but will now have access to the additional global resources and capabilities of an international firm,” Thomas Donohue, President of Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern, said in a statement. “We were immediately drawn to BDO’s people-first culture, as well as their significant investments in digital transformation.

“As we move forward together, we know our clients and our people will have increased opportunities to thrive and we are excited for what the future holds.”

BDO USA has over 65 offices in the U.S., with 7,330 employees and 618 partners. Its reported revenue in 2019 was $1.64 billion.