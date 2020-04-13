Bently Heritage in Minden shifts to sanitizer production

Jim Pisciotti, Bently Heritage's Production Process Specialist, meets with members of Carson Health and Human Services in late March to deliver a 550-gallon drum of hand sanitizer.

Courtesy photo

MINDEN, Nev. — In late March, Bently Heritage Estate Distillery announced it was converting operations to produce 1,300 gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray on a weekly basis to help with the region’s shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to help our community during this time,” Bently Heritage Master Distiller John Jeffery said in a March 27 press release. “We wish we could make more production, but we are limited by the amount of other necessary ingredients available. We have seen an overwhelming need from local medical professionals.”

According to the press release, sanitizer is being donated to local hospitals, law enforcement, and health and human services.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to make the world a better place. In times of need, that’s even more true,” distillery owner Christopher Bently said in a statement.

The Minden distillery — which is among hundreds of so-called non-essential businesses temporarily closed across Northern Nevada — released its first batch in late March.

The distillery aims to increase production levels to 5,000 gallons by the end of April.