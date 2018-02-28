Bently Nevada nominated for the Secretary of Defense Employer Freedom Award

Bently Nevada, a manufacturer in Minden, has been named a semi-finalists for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest honor the U.S. Defense Department bestows to employers for providing outstanding support to the nation's Guard and Reserve.

Bently Nevada will enter the next phase of the award process. Nominations for the 2018 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award were submitted by members of the Guard and Reserve employed by the nominees.

The award which will be presented to 15 recipients in August by the Secretary of Defense.

Bently Nevada was one of two Nevada companies recognized. The other is Battlefield Vegas, an interactive entertainment business in Las Vegas.

"Nevada's nominees have gone far above and beyond what's legally required to ensure the service members they employ have a supportive work environment," said Mary Johnson, Nevada state chair of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), the nationwide volunteer organization that coordinates the awards program.

Bently Nevada, a division of Baker Hughes, offers employees up to 20 days of military leave for annual training, above what the law requires, and has other company policies that benefit service members.

Nevada has had eight Freedom Award recipients since the program began in 1996, the last being Renown Health in 2017.