Best Places To Work nominations open
January 22, 2018
Nominations are open for the 2018 Best Places to Work program, presented by the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association.
Nominations are open through Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Winners in 2017 included: Intuit, CustomInk, Dolan Auto Group, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Server Technology, and Home Instead Senior Care.
For details or to nominate a company, go to: http://nnhra.org/hr-resources/best-places-to-work, click to nominate and answer a survey of questions. Survey of questions determine a variety of factors including:
- Employee Engagement
- Leadership Development
- Employee Recognition
- Recruitment
- Manager Involvement, and
- Turnover and Retention
For further questions, contact Brad Stewart at bradley.williams.stewart@gmail.com or Cindy Saunders at csaunders@chromalloy.com.