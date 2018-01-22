 Best Places To Work nominations open | nnbw.com

Best Places To Work nominations open

NNBW Staff

Nominations are open for the 2018 Best Places to Work program, presented by the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association.

Nominations are open through Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Winners in 2017 included: Intuit, CustomInk, Dolan Auto Group, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Server Technology, and Home Instead Senior Care.

For details or to nominate a company, go to: http://nnhra.org/hr-resources/best-places-to-work, click to nominate and answer a survey of questions. Survey of questions determine a variety of factors including:

  • Employee Engagement
  • Leadership Development
  • Employee Recognition
  • Recruitment
  • Manager Involvement, and
  • Turnover and Retention

For further questions, contact Brad Stewart at bradley.williams.stewart@gmail.com or Cindy Saunders at csaunders@chromalloy.com.

 