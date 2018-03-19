Bitcoin mining tech company among state-approved business applications

RENO, Nev. — On March 15, board members for the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development approved applications for 12 businesses throughout the state, which would reportedly create as much as 654 new jobs and nearly $500 million in capital investment.

"After leading the nation in private-sector job growth last year, Nevada is off to a strong start in 2018, and this impressive slate of diverse companies, either relocating to or expanding in the Silver State, will help to ensure our growing workforce continues to have access to a stable, sustainable job market and rising wages," Gov. Brian Sandoval said in a March 15 statement.

"The range of the dozen companies before our board today exemplifies the 'New Nevada' from autonomous vehicle research and development, information technology, and financial services to manufacturing and logistics," added GOED Executive Director Paul Anderson in a statement. "The industry mix and the potential for growth bode well for the future of Nevada's economy and its ability to weather economic downturns."

According to a news release from state economic development office, below is a breakdown of abatement applications approved by GOED board on March 15, as well as brief descriptions:

AeroSpec NDT Services, Washoe County, creates 30 jobs and $124,649,800 in capital investment: AeroSpec NDT will provideNon-Destructive Testing (NDT) services for several major companies, including Boeing, Bombardier, Cessna, Goodrich, Triumph, Coastal Composites, and ATK Alliant, among others. The company is looking to establish a corporate headquarters in Washoe County. It will focus on hiring locally and also engage with local colleges and universities to cultivate a talent pipeline.

C4Mining Company, Clark County, 13 jobs, $30,425,000 in capital investment: The company provides cryptocurrency mining services to enable non-technical qualified clients to generate Bitcoin through the mining process. The company plans to lease a 100,000-square-foot facility in Southern Nevada, which will be its primary mining operation.

Recommended Stories For You

InternalDrive, Inc. dba iD Tech Camps, Washoe County, 14 jobs, $5,601,352 in capital investment: iD Tech Camps offers courses in video game design, programming, app development, game modding, 3D modeling, robotics, graphic arts, web design, digital video editing, digital photography and film production. The company will move its logistics department from California to Reno where it will prepare and distribute educational hardware and other essential supplies needed to run its programs worldwide.

MECP1 Reno 1, LLC, Storey County, 50 jobs, $221,418,850 in capital investment: MECP1 Reno 1, LLC is an EdgeCore Data Centers project. EdgeCore is a U.S.-based, privately held owner, developer and operator of high availability enterprise-class, cloud-connected data centers. The company plans to expand its Western Region footprint to include a scalable, multi-tenant data center campus in Storey County at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, which involves the construction of a 1.1 million-square-foot facility and 225 MW of data center capacity.

Monin, Inc., Washoe County, 30 jobs, $9,000,000 in capital investment: A global manufacturer of premium beverage syrups and flavorings, the company offers more than 200 products made from premium and authentic ingredients including fruit smoothie mixes, gourmet sauces, organic syrups, and sugar-free syrups. Monin is considering building an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Reno, which would support customer demand in 11 western states and serve as the backbone of its long-term west coast operations.

Scientific Games Corporation, Clark County, 195 jobs, $7,000,000 in capital investment: A leading developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for worldwide gaming and lottery markets, the company's portfolio includes instant and draw-based lottery games, electronic gaming machines and game content, sports betting technology, and social, mobile and interactive content and services. The company is looking to add to its Nevada-based global headquarters.

Smith's Food & Drug Centers, Inc., Clark County, 182 jobs, $8,442,945 in capital investment: Founded in 1948 and based in Salt Lake City, Smith's Food & Drug Centers is considering opening a 482,000-square-foot distribution facility in Henderson. The facility would ship product to various states in the Southwest United States including Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

VM Innovations, Inc., dba VMI Enterprises, LLC, Clark County, 8 jobs and $60,980,000 in capital investment: A jet charter company operating a fleet of light jets and serving Las Vegas customers as well as people who are interested in private travel to Las Vegas, VMI Enterprises offers quick and convenient travel to and from Las Vegas from anywhere in the United States. The company is considering expanding its current operations at the Henderson Executive Airport.

Other approvals

Below are the abatement applications approved by GOED director on March 15:

Cascade Financial Technology, Corp., Clark County, 64 jobs, $1,328,000 in capital investment: The company provides prepaid card services, prepaid consulting services, Person-to-Person (P2P) mobile payments and prepaid call center services. Cascade Financial Technology plans to expand its Clark County facility from approximately 2,000 square feet to more than 20,000 square feet within the next few months.

Delphi Automotive Systems, LLC, Clark County, 50 jobs and $1,000,000 in capital investment: Delphi Automotive Systems, LLC is an Aptiv PLC company. Aptiv PLC is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions, which enable the future of mobility and provides leading automated driving solutions. Delphi Automotive Systems is considering Nevada as a location for a multi-phased project that could lead to the establishment of a Global Mobility Command Center.

Ellsworth Adhesives Specialty Chemical Distribution, Inc., Washoe County, 18 jobs and $15,167,000 in capital investment: A global distributor of adhesives, sealants, and dispensing equipment for a wide range of markets including transportation, medical, power, and general industry, the company is a privately-held, global company headquartered in Wisconsin. The company is in the process of evaluating several states to relocate its West Coast distribution operations from its current location in Irvine, California. Reno is being considering as a potential site for a new 120,000-square-foot facility.

More information on the Governor's Office of Economic Development can be viewed at http://www.diversifynevada.com.