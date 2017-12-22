BlackRidge Technology agrees to stock options

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc., a provider of cyber defense solutions headquartered in Reno, has entered into a term sheet for a private placement of $6 million with an option to invest an additional $1 million in preferred series B shares and warrants to purchase its’ common stock.

The company anticipates that it will close the first tranche of the financing in January 2018.

The securities offered and sold in this private placement and the securities issuable upon any conversion or exercise, as applicable, thereof were not and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.