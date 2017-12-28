BLM calendars now available

The 2018 BLM Nevada and TravelNevada free calendar is now available at local BLM offices Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and for the Nevada State Office in Reno from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Jan 1, 2018.

The images used for the calendar were chosen from nearly 150 photos submitted as part of a photo contest open to the public.

Quantities are limited and calendars are restricted to one per person. For more information, contact Rita Henderson, Nevada Social Media Lead at the BLM Nevada State Office, at 775-861-6471 or ritahenderson@blm.gov.

Calendars can be picked up at the following locations: Nevada State Office, 1340 Financial Blvd., Reno; Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely; Carson City District Office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City; Caliente Field Office, U.S. Highway 93, Building 1, Caliente; Battle Mountain District Office, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain; and TravelNevada, 401 N. Carson Street, Carson City.