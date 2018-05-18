Boomtown casino near Reno accused of violating internet law

VERDI, Nev. — State regulators have accused Boomtown casino in Verdi of violating Nevada's internet laws by linking in with two foreign companies that offered gaming websites.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board, in a complaint filed May 15, is asking Boomtown be fined or have disciplinary action taken against its licenses for the violations that allegedly took place between March and August 2017. The casino has a chance to challenge the accusations.

The complaint says Boomtown found it was too expensive to offer free games on its website. So it selected Affiliate Edge and Deck Media, both based in Curacao, to provide the service. It said these firms offered 15 games, 11 of them allowing wagering by U.S. customers.

The gaming board said a Boomtown casino advertisement was on three of the sites and Boomtown received a commission on the amount of money lost. Affiliate Edge sent Boomtown a commission, according to the complaint prepared by Senior Deputy Attorney General John Michela.

The law says internet gaming isn't allowed unless licensed by the state. Boomtown allegedly never received a license. In addition, it charges this was an unsuitable method of operations that reflected discredit on the state and Nevada's gaming industry.

The complaint says the casino allowed its graphics and website designer to set up the system. This individual, who wasn't identified in the complaint, had little or no knowledge of Nevada gaming laws. The casino is accused of failing to exercise any oversight over this employee.

It said any wagering placed from Nevada through Boomtown's links isn't allowed.