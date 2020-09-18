Broadbent & Associates expanding to open new office in Elko

Broadbent & Associates is expanding to Elko — the company will move into this new office location at 845 Railroad St. on Sept. 28.

ELKO, Nev. — Civil engineering firm Broadbent & Associates, Inc., is expanding by opening a new Northern Nevada office location in Elko on Sept. 28.

The office at 845 Railroad St. will provide on-site workplaces for staff members relocating from the firm’s Reno office to better serve clients in the Elko area, according to a Sept. 9 press release from the firm.

“We are proud to expand to meet the growing needs and clientele that we service in and around the Elko community,” Randy Miller, vice president and principal engineer of Broadbent, said in a statement. “This location allows us to better support the local community and increase the personal attention dedicated to each project.

“We are excited to continue providing the services that we have offered to the area for the past 30 years in addition to expanded services that our stationed staff can now provide.”

Miller will oversee the new location and staff that includes Ryle Yopps, a project engineer who grew up in Elko who will serve as lead project manager for the new location.

“Ryle is an outstanding project manager and great leader to establish and build our new office,” Miller said.

Broadbent is offering the following services in Elko and the surrounding area: air quality permitting and stack testing, civil engineering and permitting, emergency response, environmental assessment and remediation, environmental field services, industrial hygiene, petroleum contaminated soil (PCS) management, water and wastewater facility operations, and water resources.