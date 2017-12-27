 Burning Man ticket prices remain same for 2018 | nnbw.com

Burning Man ticket prices remain same for 2018

Special to the NNBW

Burning Man organizers say there will be no increase in the price of tickets to this summer’s annual counter-culture event in the northern Nevada desert.

The bulk of the ticket sales offered in a series of tiers will occur during the main sale in March.

But so-called Burners can pre-register with Burning Man online for the early sale of approximately 5,000 tickets next month.

Registration for the pre-sale runs form noon Jan. 24 until noon Jan. 26, with ticket sales set for Jan. 31.

Those tickets sell for $990 and $1,200 each. The festival runs the week leading up to Labor Day in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles north of Reno.