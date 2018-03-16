 Business Leads for the week of March 19, 2018 | nnbw.com

Business Leads for the week of March 19, 2018

Fictitious firm name filings

Washoe County

 

Richard Stinebaugh

DBA: Handy Worx

Handyman services

2192 Rockin' Robin Drive

Sparks, NV 89441

Jehovani Ruiz

DBA: The Right Handyman

Handyman services

1490 Model Way

Reno, NV 89502

 

Robert Kennerson

DBA: Robert Kennerson Real Estate

Real estate services

3400 Rauscher Drive

Reno, NV 89503

 

Stuart Grant

DBA: Spirit Walk Productions

Film production

20983 Little Valley Court

Reno, NV 89508

 

Sharma L.L.C.

Sunanda Sharma

DBA: Sam & Son Market

Convenience store

895 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89502

 

Richard David Melendrez, Jr.

DBA: Clean Image Mobile Detailing

Car wash

1627 Havencrest Drive

Reno, NV 89523

 

Jose Bravlio Lopez Lopez

DBA: JB Lopez Maintenance Co.

Maintenance services

858 Gentry Way

No. 1

Reno, NV 89502

 

Michelle Marie Hodgden

DBA: Reno Fitness Services

Fitness instruction and personal training

1328 Backer Way

Reno, NV 89523

 

Gregory Joseph Williams and Jennifer Lynn Matthews

DBA: Precision Backflow Pro

Backflow testing and repairs

565 Sparks Blvd.

No. 547

Sparks, NV 89434

 

David Freeman MD Limited

Peter David Vincent Freeman

DBA: Reno Eye Institute

Physician

6255 Sharlands Ave.

Reno, NV 89523

 

National Switchgear Systems North Texas, Inc.

Douglas Powell

DBA: Southwest Electritech Services

Electric power equipment sales and service

3711 Regulus Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

 

Millennium Garden's LLC

Danny Roy George

DBA: Century Landscapes

Landscaping

4940 Carson Lane

Reno, NV 89506

 

Donald Hyatt

DBA: Hyatt Tile & Stone

Tile contractor

885 Vista Park Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

 

Hunter Rand

DBA: Hunter Rand Group

Reputation management

957 Ridgewood Drive

Suite 2

Sparks, NV 89434

 

Maria Valdivia De Thompson

DBA: Excellent Connection

Apartment maintenance

950 Henry Orr Parkway

Unit 1304

Sparks, NV 89436

 

Christopher and Melissa Noel

DBA: The Furniture & Design Department

Commercial furniture

303 E. Quail St.

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Scott Schumacher

DBA: Schumacher Landscaping

Landscaping services

1061 Lee Ave.

Fallon, NV 89406

 

Janet So

DBA: Asian Wok

Restaurant

10555 Stead Blvd.

Suite 4

Reno, NV 89506

 

Pastor Bellator and Ivy Elizabeth Christopher

DBA: Ivy Does Pretty Hair

Hair

680 Tahoe St.

Reno, NV 89509

 

Steven Kenneth Jensen

DBA: Gold Standard Foods

Food sales

439 Gomez Court

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Mitchell McLane

DBA: Muscle Mass Therapy

Massage and bodyworks

7225 Glenmore Court

Reno, NV 89523

 

Candice Mack and Suhail Gulzar

DBA: The Little Details Auto Sales

Auto sales

1696 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89502

 

Cody Edwards

DBA: Garden Hills Apartments

Residential rentals

2075-2103 Patton Drive

Reno, NV 89512

 

Nora Ruth Benitez Reyes

DBA: La Familia Mini Mart

Convenience store

475 E. Plumb Lane

Reno, NV 89502

 

Pannu Burgers Inc.

Bikram Pannu

DBA: Wayback Burgers

Restaurant

5000 Meadowood Mall Circle

Space FC-105

Reno, NV 89502

 

Colleen Dean

DBA: Pyramid Management Services

Management

10415 Palm Desert Drive

Sparks, NV 89441

 

Alfred Gomes, III

DBA: Sierra Apartments

Apartment rentals

95 Gentry Way

Reno, NV 89502

 

Alfred Gomes, III

DBA: Sierra Apartments

Apartment rentals

95 Gentry Way

Reno, NV 89502

 

K&L Worldwide Enterprise LLC

Kyle Griffin

DBA: Mattress & Furniture Liquidator

Furniture and mattress sales

1901 Silverada Blvd.

Unit 6

Reno, NV 89512

 

Christine Stitser

DBA: Move To Play

Mobile physical therapy

4935 Foxcreek Trail

Reno, NV 89519

 

Jose Luis Flores, Jr.

DBA: El Pueblo Bakery Super Tortas Y Mas

Bakery and restaurant

600 S. Wells Ave.

Reno, NV 89512

 

Neil and Jenifer Adams

DBA: Adams Construction Co.

General contractor

6490 S. McCarran Blvd.

Reno, NV 89509

 

El Taco LLC

Ivan Bryant

DBA: El Taco

Restaurant

811 S. Center St.

Reno, NV 89501

 

Brewchatter LLC

Gordon Joshua Dills

DBA: Brewchatter Chemicals

Cleaner and sanitizer

1275 Kleppe Lane

Unit 21

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Joan Ashby

DBA: A & J Paving

Asphalt paving

1490 Cherokee Trail

Reno, NV 89511

 

Keith Balsiger Agency, Inc.

Robert Keith Balsiger

DBA: Lucchese Insurance

Insurance brokerage

23504 Lyons Ave.

Suite 306

Newhall, CA 91321

 

Intelamobile

Kevin Many

DBA: UC Promark

Marketing and sales

3495 Lakeside Drive

Suite 1112

Reno, NV 89509

 

D4 Media Corp.

John Dunlap

DBA: Cash My Guns

Online firearm appraisals

4865 Longley Lane

Suite A

Reno, NV 89502

 

Judith Moran Garcia

DBA: Pupuseria Los Cipotes

Restaurant

18122 Lake Hills Court

Reno, NV 89508

 

Sikender Pal Singh

DBA: Bright Wireless

Lyca Mobile and Boost Mobile

2300 Wedekind Road

Unit 37

Reno, NV 89512

 

Kelli Tanzi

DBA: Kelli Tanzi Real Estate L.L.C.

Real estate services

350 Sondrio Way

Reno, NV 89521

 

Jordan Knighton Architects Inc.

Jordan Knighton

DBA: JK Architecture Engineering

Architecture and engineering

465 Court St.

Reno, NV 89501

 

Clinic Outlet LLC

James Maher

DBA: Clinic Ventures

Holding company

1215 Marsh Ave.

Reno, NV 89509

 

A&C Double Diamond Café LLC

Annie Gee O'Maye

DBA: CAIE Oriental Café

Restaurant

770 South Meadows Parkway

Suite 101

Reno, NV 89521

 

Francisco Javier Cruz

DBA: Nail It

Handyman services and maintenance

11 Branbury Way

Reno, NV 89506

 

White Tree Investments LLC

Brady Fullmer

DBA: Lone Peak Holdings

Financial holdings

401 Ryland St.

Suite 200A

Reno, NV 89502

 

Arbor Ace Tree Service LLC

Marcus Ramirez

DBA: Arbor Ace Tree Service LLC

Tree planting, pruning and removal

4060 Desoto Way

Reno, NV 89502

 

Sydney Ha and Hannah Hoa Lau

DBA; Hollywood Nails & Spa

Nail salon

4930 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89502

 

Broccoli Rob LLC

Everardo Garcia Flores

DBA: Game Financial Coaching

Life and financial coaching

1130 Victorian Plaza Circle

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Nevada Towing, Inc.

Carl Bailey Jr.

DBA: Desert Auto Wrecking

Auto wrecking and used auto parts

71 Webb Circle

No. A

Reno, NV 89506

 

TrusightVR LLC

Margorita Alekseyevna Cliff

DBA: TrusightVR Center and Distributorship

Amusement

1310 Scheels Drive

Suite C148

Sparks, NV 89434

 

Park Manor LLC

Matthew Fleming

DBA: Park Manor Apartments

Affordable housing property management

33 S. Park St.

Reno, NV 89502

 

Bonfire Innovations, LLC

Patricia Pagayunan

DBA: Bonfire Innovations

Consulting, marketing and event planning

666 Robin St.

Reno, NV 89509

 

Tom Kai Lu and Jingnan Pang

DBA: Twin Dragon

Chinese restaurant

1075 North Hills Blvd.

Reno, NV 89506

 

CDA Ventures LLC

Daryl Lorenzo

DBA: Motor Sheep

Retail auto accessories

5000 Smithridge Drive

No. A-7

Reno, NV 89502

 

Sierra Integrated Systems, LLC

Keith William Burrowes

DBA: Powersurge Electric

Electrical contractor

8060 Double R Blvd.

Suite 500

Reno, NV 89511

 

Chrystal Lee Edwards and Ronald Jerry Aaron

DBA: Chrystal Clean

Cleaning services

5640 Igloo Drive

Sun Valley, NV 89433

 

Cody Allan Harp

DBA: Royal Handyman Services

Handyman services

1855 Sullivan Lane

Suite 250

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Daytime, LLC

Stephen Olson

DBA: Dayclocks

Clock sales

5390 Cross Creek Lane

Reno, NV 89511

 

MSI, LLC

Michelle French

DBA: Mind Over Matter

Yoga fitness training

5540 Rue Street Tropez

Reno, NV 89511

 

DAS Services LLC

David Shearer

DBA: REV 3 Imaging

Printing
1412 Westfield Ave.

Reno, NV 89509

 

Jose Luis Romero

DBA: Romero Party Rental

Chair and table rentals

849 Woodberry Drive

Sparks, NV 89434

 

Douglas County

 

Randall Jacobs

DBA: Carson Valley Counseling/Neuro Therapy

Professional services

775-781-9767

1650 Highway 395

Suite 201-D

Mi9nden, NV 89423

 

Paul Norman Chamberlain

DBA: Circle C Brand

Alcohol distillery

213-500-1373

P.O. Box 283

Glenbrook, NV 89413

 

Tamara Teller

DBA: Euterria

Skin care products

775-781-3068

P.O. Box 1105

Gardnerville, NV 89410

 

Chris McRae

DBA: High Sierra Woodworking

Cabinetry

775-691-8752

1415 Industrial Way

No. B

Gardnerville, NV 89410

 

Drew Arigoni

DBA: Seamless Raingutters

Raingutters

775781-0007

1312 Wheeler Way

Gardnerville, NV 89460

 

Phillip Hyatt

DBA: 1855 Distributors

Alcoholic beverage distribution

775-527-7515

994 Glendale Ave.

Suite 4

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Eva Mikulik

DBA: Amazing Blooms

Flower-related Internet store

775-790-6990

1016 Lakeside Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

 

Preston Conn and Debbie Vela

DBA: Bare Foot Farm English Bulldogs

Kennel

775-901-9429

3300 Highland Way

Gardnerville, NV 89410

 

Converse Professional Group

DBA: Converse Consultants

Consulting and engineering

775-856-3833

1020 S. Rock Blvd.

No. A

Reno, NV 89502

 

Jose Barraza

DBA: Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction

Manufactured home services and remodel

775-870-2388

5051 N. Virginia St.

Space 27

Reno, NV 89506

 

Ramon Garcia Rizo

DBA: Garcia Lawn Maintenance

Lawn maintenance

775-843-2998

P.O. Box 134

Genoa, NV 89411

 

Christine Roberts

DBA: Let's Eat!

Catering

775-790-0512

1681 Minden Village Loop

Minden, NV 89423

 

Alfredo Vicente-Amezcua

DBA: Magic Rain Gutters

Rain gutters

775-379-4680

2805 Severn Drive

Reno, NV 89503

 

Austin Dudley

DBA: Royal Homes

Construction

775-267-7091

1327 Wilson Circle

Gardnerville, NV 89410

 