Business Leads for the week of March 19, 2018
March 16, 2018
Fictitious firm name filings
Washoe County
Richard Stinebaugh
DBA: Handy Worx
Handyman services
2192 Rockin' Robin Drive
Sparks, NV 89441
Recommended Stories For You
Jehovani Ruiz
DBA: The Right Handyman
Handyman services
1490 Model Way
Reno, NV 89502
Robert Kennerson
DBA: Robert Kennerson Real Estate
Real estate services
3400 Rauscher Drive
Reno, NV 89503
Stuart Grant
DBA: Spirit Walk Productions
Film production
20983 Little Valley Court
Reno, NV 89508
Sharma L.L.C.
Sunanda Sharma
DBA: Sam & Son Market
Convenience store
895 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89502
Richard David Melendrez, Jr.
DBA: Clean Image Mobile Detailing
Car wash
1627 Havencrest Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Jose Bravlio Lopez Lopez
DBA: JB Lopez Maintenance Co.
Maintenance services
858 Gentry Way
No. 1
Reno, NV 89502
Michelle Marie Hodgden
DBA: Reno Fitness Services
Fitness instruction and personal training
1328 Backer Way
Reno, NV 89523
Gregory Joseph Williams and Jennifer Lynn Matthews
DBA: Precision Backflow Pro
Backflow testing and repairs
565 Sparks Blvd.
No. 547
Sparks, NV 89434
David Freeman MD Limited
Peter David Vincent Freeman
DBA: Reno Eye Institute
Physician
6255 Sharlands Ave.
Reno, NV 89523
National Switchgear Systems North Texas, Inc.
Douglas Powell
DBA: Southwest Electritech Services
Electric power equipment sales and service
3711 Regulus Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Millennium Garden's LLC
Danny Roy George
DBA: Century Landscapes
Landscaping
4940 Carson Lane
Reno, NV 89506
Donald Hyatt
DBA: Hyatt Tile & Stone
Tile contractor
885 Vista Park Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
Hunter Rand
DBA: Hunter Rand Group
Reputation management
957 Ridgewood Drive
Suite 2
Sparks, NV 89434
Maria Valdivia De Thompson
DBA: Excellent Connection
Apartment maintenance
950 Henry Orr Parkway
Unit 1304
Sparks, NV 89436
Christopher and Melissa Noel
DBA: The Furniture & Design Department
Commercial furniture
303 E. Quail St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Scott Schumacher
DBA: Schumacher Landscaping
Landscaping services
1061 Lee Ave.
Fallon, NV 89406
Janet So
DBA: Asian Wok
Restaurant
10555 Stead Blvd.
Suite 4
Reno, NV 89506
Pastor Bellator and Ivy Elizabeth Christopher
DBA: Ivy Does Pretty Hair
Hair
680 Tahoe St.
Reno, NV 89509
Steven Kenneth Jensen
DBA: Gold Standard Foods
Food sales
439 Gomez Court
Sparks, NV 89431
Mitchell McLane
DBA: Muscle Mass Therapy
Massage and bodyworks
7225 Glenmore Court
Reno, NV 89523
Candice Mack and Suhail Gulzar
DBA: The Little Details Auto Sales
Auto sales
1696 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89502
Cody Edwards
DBA: Garden Hills Apartments
Residential rentals
2075-2103 Patton Drive
Reno, NV 89512
Nora Ruth Benitez Reyes
DBA: La Familia Mini Mart
Convenience store
475 E. Plumb Lane
Reno, NV 89502
Pannu Burgers Inc.
Bikram Pannu
DBA: Wayback Burgers
Restaurant
5000 Meadowood Mall Circle
Space FC-105
Reno, NV 89502
Colleen Dean
DBA: Pyramid Management Services
Management
10415 Palm Desert Drive
Sparks, NV 89441
Alfred Gomes, III
DBA: Sierra Apartments
Apartment rentals
95 Gentry Way
Reno, NV 89502
Alfred Gomes, III
DBA: Sierra Apartments
Apartment rentals
95 Gentry Way
Reno, NV 89502
K&L Worldwide Enterprise LLC
Kyle Griffin
DBA: Mattress & Furniture Liquidator
Furniture and mattress sales
1901 Silverada Blvd.
Unit 6
Reno, NV 89512
Christine Stitser
DBA: Move To Play
Mobile physical therapy
4935 Foxcreek Trail
Reno, NV 89519
Jose Luis Flores, Jr.
DBA: El Pueblo Bakery Super Tortas Y Mas
Bakery and restaurant
600 S. Wells Ave.
Reno, NV 89512
Neil and Jenifer Adams
DBA: Adams Construction Co.
General contractor
6490 S. McCarran Blvd.
Reno, NV 89509
El Taco LLC
Ivan Bryant
DBA: El Taco
Restaurant
811 S. Center St.
Reno, NV 89501
Brewchatter LLC
Gordon Joshua Dills
DBA: Brewchatter Chemicals
Cleaner and sanitizer
1275 Kleppe Lane
Unit 21
Sparks, NV 89431
Joan Ashby
DBA: A & J Paving
Asphalt paving
1490 Cherokee Trail
Reno, NV 89511
Keith Balsiger Agency, Inc.
Robert Keith Balsiger
DBA: Lucchese Insurance
Insurance brokerage
23504 Lyons Ave.
Suite 306
Newhall, CA 91321
Intelamobile
Kevin Many
DBA: UC Promark
Marketing and sales
3495 Lakeside Drive
Suite 1112
Reno, NV 89509
D4 Media Corp.
John Dunlap
DBA: Cash My Guns
Online firearm appraisals
4865 Longley Lane
Suite A
Reno, NV 89502
Judith Moran Garcia
DBA: Pupuseria Los Cipotes
Restaurant
18122 Lake Hills Court
Reno, NV 89508
Sikender Pal Singh
DBA: Bright Wireless
Lyca Mobile and Boost Mobile
2300 Wedekind Road
Unit 37
Reno, NV 89512
Kelli Tanzi
DBA: Kelli Tanzi Real Estate L.L.C.
Real estate services
350 Sondrio Way
Reno, NV 89521
Jordan Knighton Architects Inc.
Jordan Knighton
DBA: JK Architecture Engineering
Architecture and engineering
465 Court St.
Reno, NV 89501
Clinic Outlet LLC
James Maher
DBA: Clinic Ventures
Holding company
1215 Marsh Ave.
Reno, NV 89509
A&C Double Diamond Café LLC
Annie Gee O'Maye
DBA: CAIE Oriental Café
Restaurant
770 South Meadows Parkway
Suite 101
Reno, NV 89521
Francisco Javier Cruz
DBA: Nail It
Handyman services and maintenance
11 Branbury Way
Reno, NV 89506
White Tree Investments LLC
Brady Fullmer
DBA: Lone Peak Holdings
Financial holdings
401 Ryland St.
Suite 200A
Reno, NV 89502
Arbor Ace Tree Service LLC
Marcus Ramirez
DBA: Arbor Ace Tree Service LLC
Tree planting, pruning and removal
4060 Desoto Way
Reno, NV 89502
Sydney Ha and Hannah Hoa Lau
DBA; Hollywood Nails & Spa
Nail salon
4930 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89502
Broccoli Rob LLC
Everardo Garcia Flores
DBA: Game Financial Coaching
Life and financial coaching
1130 Victorian Plaza Circle
Sparks, NV 89431
Nevada Towing, Inc.
Carl Bailey Jr.
DBA: Desert Auto Wrecking
Auto wrecking and used auto parts
71 Webb Circle
No. A
Reno, NV 89506
TrusightVR LLC
Margorita Alekseyevna Cliff
DBA: TrusightVR Center and Distributorship
Amusement
1310 Scheels Drive
Suite C148
Sparks, NV 89434
Park Manor LLC
Matthew Fleming
DBA: Park Manor Apartments
Affordable housing property management
33 S. Park St.
Reno, NV 89502
Bonfire Innovations, LLC
Patricia Pagayunan
DBA: Bonfire Innovations
Consulting, marketing and event planning
666 Robin St.
Reno, NV 89509
Tom Kai Lu and Jingnan Pang
DBA: Twin Dragon
Chinese restaurant
1075 North Hills Blvd.
Reno, NV 89506
CDA Ventures LLC
Daryl Lorenzo
DBA: Motor Sheep
Retail auto accessories
5000 Smithridge Drive
No. A-7
Reno, NV 89502
Sierra Integrated Systems, LLC
Keith William Burrowes
DBA: Powersurge Electric
Electrical contractor
8060 Double R Blvd.
Suite 500
Reno, NV 89511
Chrystal Lee Edwards and Ronald Jerry Aaron
DBA: Chrystal Clean
Cleaning services
5640 Igloo Drive
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Cody Allan Harp
DBA: Royal Handyman Services
Handyman services
1855 Sullivan Lane
Suite 250
Sparks, NV 89431
Daytime, LLC
Stephen Olson
DBA: Dayclocks
Clock sales
5390 Cross Creek Lane
Reno, NV 89511
MSI, LLC
Michelle French
DBA: Mind Over Matter
Yoga fitness training
5540 Rue Street Tropez
Reno, NV 89511
DAS Services LLC
David Shearer
DBA: REV 3 Imaging
Printing
1412 Westfield Ave.
Reno, NV 89509
Jose Luis Romero
DBA: Romero Party Rental
Chair and table rentals
849 Woodberry Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Douglas County
Randall Jacobs
DBA: Carson Valley Counseling/Neuro Therapy
Professional services
775-781-9767
1650 Highway 395
Suite 201-D
Mi9nden, NV 89423
Paul Norman Chamberlain
DBA: Circle C Brand
Alcohol distillery
213-500-1373
P.O. Box 283
Glenbrook, NV 89413
Tamara Teller
DBA: Euterria
Skin care products
775-781-3068
P.O. Box 1105
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Chris McRae
DBA: High Sierra Woodworking
Cabinetry
775-691-8752
1415 Industrial Way
No. B
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Drew Arigoni
DBA: Seamless Raingutters
Raingutters
775781-0007
1312 Wheeler Way
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Phillip Hyatt
DBA: 1855 Distributors
Alcoholic beverage distribution
775-527-7515
994 Glendale Ave.
Suite 4
Sparks, NV 89431
Eva Mikulik
DBA: Amazing Blooms
Flower-related Internet store
775-790-6990
1016 Lakeside Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Preston Conn and Debbie Vela
DBA: Bare Foot Farm English Bulldogs
Kennel
775-901-9429
3300 Highland Way
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Converse Professional Group
DBA: Converse Consultants
Consulting and engineering
775-856-3833
1020 S. Rock Blvd.
No. A
Reno, NV 89502
Jose Barraza
DBA: Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction
Manufactured home services and remodel
775-870-2388
5051 N. Virginia St.
Space 27
Reno, NV 89506
Ramon Garcia Rizo
DBA: Garcia Lawn Maintenance
Lawn maintenance
775-843-2998
P.O. Box 134
Genoa, NV 89411
Christine Roberts
DBA: Let's Eat!
Catering
775-790-0512
1681 Minden Village Loop
Minden, NV 89423
Alfredo Vicente-Amezcua
DBA: Magic Rain Gutters
Rain gutters
775-379-4680
2805 Severn Drive
Reno, NV 89503
Austin Dudley
DBA: Royal Homes
Construction
775-267-7091
1327 Wilson Circle
Gardnerville, NV 89410