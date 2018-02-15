Business Leads for week of Feb. 19
February 15, 2018
Fictitious firm name filings
Washoe County
Jan. 29-Feb. 2
Larry and Chris Kaich
DBA: Klaich Concepts
Boarding house
619 Sinclair St.
Reno, NV 89501
Randall Charles Kroshus
DBA: Kroshus Construction Consultant
Construction consulting
1745 Wabash Circle
Sparks, NV 89434
Boehme Lemmon Valley Dental Group, PC
Carolyn Ghazal
DBA: Lemmon Valley Dental Group
Dentist and related services
280 Vista Knoll Parkway
Suite 114
Reno, NV 89506
Cody Canales Scarlett
DBA: The Tint Shoppe Reno
Window tinting
1851 Steamboat Parkway
Apt. 3803
Reno, NV 89521
HNO.S.Reyes, LLC
Jose Horacio Reyes
DBA: Hill Builders
Construction
100 W. Liberty St.
Suite 800
Reno, NV 89501
Employbridge Southwest LLC
Keith Kislow
DBA: Resource MFG
Temporary staffing agency
5580 Mill St.
Suite 100
Reno, NV 89502
Peralta Spanish Springs Modern Dentistry, PC
Carolyn Ghazal
DBA: Lemmon Valley Dental Group
Dentist and related services
242 Los Altos Parkway
Sparks, NV 89436
Stacia Jean Gyll
DBA: Hammer & Stain
Wine and crafts
2495 Gallagher Road
Sparks, NV 89436
Scott Finney
DBA: Enterra Digital
Web marketing
1661 Iron Mountain Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Linh T Tchen
DBA: City Nails
Nail salon
1111 Steamboat Parkway
Suite 440
Reno, NV 89521
Fredeswinda Medina Martin
DBA: B Unique Strokes
Esthetics. And semi-permanent makeup
2999 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89502
Fredeswinda Medina Martin
DBA: B Unique Co.
Miscellaneous sales
2115 Skyline Blvd.
Reno, NV 89509
Kevin and Lisa Sigstad
DBA: Foothill Mobile Home Park
Mobile home park
9865 N. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89506
Pyramid Vapory & Art Studio L.L.C.
Sarah Catherine McGraw
DBA: Pyramid Vapory & Art Studio
Vapory store and art gallery
2955 N. McCarran Blvd.
Suite 108
Sparks, NV 89431
Nicole Corneil
DBA: Dognasium
Dog daycare
7930 Oakcreek Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Jesus Magana-Altamirano and May Bel Austin
DBA: J & M Tree Trimming and Lawn Service
Maintenance
8999 Wynne St.
Reno, NV 89506
Evan Kuecker
DBA: Defender
Tree service
15341 Tottenham Court
Truckee, CA 96161
Community Care Services, LLC
Ty Windfeldt
DBA: Renown Dermatology, Laser & Skin
Dermatology
6536 S. McCarran Blvd.
Suite B
Reno, NV 89509
George Cajentan Josep Fernandez
DBA: SAS Stat Data Mining Consulting
Consulting services
2436 Primio Way
Sparks, NV 89434
Analyn Umipig Ponce
DBA: Raylene's Photobooth
Photo booth
730 Jamaica Ave.
Unit 3
Reno, NV 89502
Julie Carlos Espinosa Galicia
DBA: Espinosa Roofing Repairs
Roof repairs
6417 Miwok Court
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Teri Lee Graham
DBA: Sierra Beauty
Sin care and waxing
7189 S. Center St.
Reno, NV 89501
Cross Law Group, PLLC
Tyson Cross
DBA: Cross Law
Law office
611 Sierra Rose Drive
Suite B
Reno, NV 89511
Golden Gate Petroleum of Nevada, LLC
Dennis O'Keefe
DBA: Linger Smoke Shop
Retail
1055 S. Rock Blvd.
No. 2
Sparks, NV 89431
Jason David Weber
DBA: Your Lawn My Lawn
Lawn maintenance
722 Yori Ave.
Reno, NV 89502
Joshua and Jana Sue Sennert
DBA: Battle Born Heating & Cooling
HVAC contractor
4379 Dunkeld Road
Reno, NV 89519
Five Star Hardwood Flooring, LLC
Alicia Garcia Martinez
DBA: Five Star Flooring
Flooring contractor
960 virbel Lane
Reno, NV 89502
Nevada Brew House, Inc.
Todd Michael Bloomhuff
DBA: Virginia Street Brew House
Bar
211 N. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89501
Bruce Alan McClanahan
DBA: Shell Beach Capital
Referral agency
280 Gramercy Lane
Reno, NV 89509
Ariel Lynea Nelson
DBA: Battle Born Pool & Spa
Pool and spa repairs
6550 Tejon Court
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Tropical Carpet & Flooring Solutions, LLC
Mayra Alejandra Monroy-Gonzalez
DBA: Tropical Carpet & Flooring Solutions
Carpet
4344 Baker Lane
Apt. C
Reno, NV 8959
Paramount Integrated Technology LLC
Jose Vazquez
DBA: Alpha Automated Systems
Home audio and video
5128 Greystone Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Paramount Integrated Technology LLC
Jose Vazquez
DBA: Alpha Sound Systems
Home audio and video
5128 Greystone Drive
Reno, NV 89523
3rd Street Lounge LLC
Todd Shirey
DBA: 3rd Street Lounge
Bar
125 Third St.
Reno, NV 89501
Robert Kilby
DBA: Law Offices of Robert Kilby
Legal services
1895 Plumas St.
Suite 4
Reno, NV 89509
Auto Truck Kargo Equipment, LLC
Brian Horwith
DBA: Kargo Master
Retail and wholesale truck and van rack
938 Northwood Blvd.
Unit 3
Incline Village, NV 89451
Essam Salem
DBA: Kuruma Auto Sales LLC
Used car dealership
3100 Mill St.
Suite 112A
Reno, NV 89502
Savory investments, LLC
William Johnson
DBA: Savory Catering & Kitchen
Catering services
4925 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89509
PFIS Services Inc.
Ifftikhar Wahla
DBA: A.I.M. Insurance Services
Insurance brokerage
7025 Longley Lane
No. 60
Reno, NV 89511
Pizzaboys Pizza L.L.C.
David Jeffords
DBA: Godfather Fish & Chips/reno Sushi Burritos
Food service
1350 Stardust St.
No. 3A
Reno, NV 89503
Morrow Aesthetics, PLLC
Libbie Morrow
DBA: Authentique Aesthetics
Medical aesthetics
294 E. Moana Lane
Suite B4
Reno, NV 89502
German Nelson Salazar
DBA: Nelson Appliances
Appliance repair
2345 E. 9th St.
Reno, NV 89512
Emily Bertman
DBA: Sol Retreats
Accommodations and hospitality
6785 Lotus St.
Reno, NV 89506
Hot Lane Logistics, Inc.
Darrell Kelly Allin
DBA: Parker Trucking
Trucking services
7725 Security Circle
Reno, NV 89506
Gloria Rios
DBA: Gloria Cleaning Service
Cleaning services
471 Golden Vista Ave.
Reno, NV 89506
RGA Recap Inc.
Lisa Grimes
DBA: RGA Mortgage Loan Servicing
Mortgage loan origination and loan servicing
16600 Swingley Ridge Road
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Susan Lynn Kringen
DBA: Grey Beard Water Trucking L.L.C.
Water truck and hauling
22 S. Patterson Place
Sparks, NV 89436
Andrew Hill
DBA: Potentia.Works
Consulting services
3500 Lakeside Court
Suite 203
Reno, NV 89503
The Money Source Inc.
Stavros Papastavrou
DB:A TMS
Mortgage company
135 Maxess Road
Melville, NY 11747
Jodi Dawn Horner
DBA: Battle Born Property Maintenance
Janitorial services
11775 Fir Drive
Reno, NV 89506
2M Website Development LLC
Lorene Tracy Klein-McMicken
DBA: Lorene's Wedding & Event Designs
Design services
2155 Eagle Green Drive
Reno, NV 89521
2M Website Development LLC
Lorene Tracy Klein-McMicken
DBA: Blackopal Rose Photography
Photography services
2155 Eagle Green Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Christopher Ashley Harding
DBA: Inspect NV
Voucher control Inspections
1355 Sharrock Road
Reno, NV 89510
Nextep Retail Services, LLC
Kamron Davis
DBA: Cerdova Receivables Company, LLC
Contract administration, sales and retail support
9484 Double R Blvd.
Suite A
Reno, NV 89521
Chavelita Giunta
DBA: Crafted By C.C.
Crafts
5704 Merritt Court
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Douglas County
Feb. 5-9
Eva Mikulik
DBA: Amazing Blooms
Internet store for flowers and related items
775-790-6990
1016 Lakeside Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Preston Conn and Debbie Vela
DBA: Bare Foot Farm English Bulldogs
Kennel
775-901-9429
3300 Highland Way
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Converse Professional Group
DBA: Converse Consultants
Consulting and engineering
775-856-3833
1020 S. Rock Blvd.
No. A
Reno, NV 89502
Jose Barraza
DBA: Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction
Manufactured home service and remodel
775-870-2388
5051 N. Virginia St.
Space 27
Reno, NV 89506
Ramon Garcia Rizo
DBA: Garcia Lawn Maintenance
Lawn maintenance
775-843-2998
P.O. Box 134
Genoa, NV 89411
Harvey's Tahoe Management
Jill Eaton
DBA: Harvey's Resort Hotel Casino
Casino and hotel
775-588-6611
15 Highway 50
Stateline, NV 89449
Christine Roberts
DBA: Let's Eat!
Catering services
775-790-0512
1681 Minden Village Loop
Minden, NV 89423
Alfredo Vicente-Amezcua
DBA: Magic Rain Gutters
Rain gutters
775-379-4680
2805 Seven Drive
Reno, NV 89503
Austin Dudley
DBA: Royal Homes
Construction
775-267-7091
1327 Wilson Circle
Gardnerville, NV 89410