 Business Leads for week of Feb. 19 | nnbw.com

Business Leads for week of Feb. 19

Fictitious firm name filings

Washoe County

Jan. 29-Feb. 2

 

Larry and Chris Kaich

DBA: Klaich Concepts

Boarding house

Recommended Stories For You

619 Sinclair St.

Reno, NV 89501

 

Randall Charles Kroshus

DBA: Kroshus Construction Consultant

Construction consulting

1745 Wabash Circle

Sparks, NV 89434

 

Boehme Lemmon Valley Dental Group, PC

Carolyn Ghazal

DBA: Lemmon Valley Dental Group

Dentist and related services

280 Vista Knoll Parkway

Suite 114

Reno, NV 89506

 

Cody Canales Scarlett

DBA: The Tint Shoppe Reno

Window tinting

1851 Steamboat Parkway

Apt. 3803

Reno, NV 89521

 

HNO.S.Reyes, LLC

Jose Horacio Reyes

DBA: Hill Builders

Construction

100 W. Liberty St.

Suite 800

Reno, NV 89501

 

Employbridge Southwest LLC

Keith Kislow

DBA: Resource MFG

Temporary staffing agency

5580 Mill St.

Suite 100

Reno, NV 89502

 

Peralta Spanish Springs Modern Dentistry, PC

Carolyn Ghazal

DBA: Lemmon Valley Dental Group

Dentist and related services

242 Los Altos Parkway

Sparks, NV 89436

 

Stacia Jean Gyll

DBA: Hammer & Stain

Wine and crafts

2495 Gallagher Road

Sparks, NV 89436

 

Scott Finney

DBA: Enterra Digital

Web marketing

1661 Iron Mountain Drive

Reno, NV 89521

 

Linh T Tchen

DBA: City Nails

Nail salon

1111 Steamboat Parkway

Suite 440

Reno, NV 89521

 

Fredeswinda Medina Martin

DBA: B Unique Strokes

Esthetics. And semi-permanent makeup

2999 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89502

 

Fredeswinda Medina Martin

DBA: B Unique Co.

Miscellaneous sales

2115 Skyline Blvd.

Reno, NV 89509

 

Kevin and Lisa Sigstad

DBA: Foothill Mobile Home Park

Mobile home park

9865 N. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89506

 

Pyramid Vapory & Art Studio L.L.C.

Sarah Catherine McGraw

DBA: Pyramid Vapory & Art Studio

Vapory store and art gallery

2955 N. McCarran Blvd.

Suite 108

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Nicole Corneil

DBA: Dognasium

Dog daycare

7930 Oakcreek Drive

Reno, NV 89511

 

Jesus Magana-Altamirano and May Bel Austin

DBA: J & M Tree Trimming and Lawn Service

Maintenance

8999 Wynne St.

Reno, NV 89506

 

Evan Kuecker

DBA: Defender

Tree service

15341 Tottenham Court

Truckee, CA 96161

 

Community Care Services, LLC

Ty Windfeldt

DBA: Renown Dermatology, Laser & Skin

Dermatology

6536 S. McCarran Blvd.

Suite B

Reno, NV 89509

 

George Cajentan Josep Fernandez

DBA: SAS Stat Data Mining Consulting

Consulting services

2436 Primio Way

Sparks, NV 89434

 

Analyn Umipig Ponce

DBA: Raylene's Photobooth

Photo booth

730 Jamaica Ave.

Unit 3

Reno, NV 89502

 

Julie Carlos Espinosa Galicia

DBA: Espinosa Roofing Repairs

Roof repairs

6417 Miwok Court

Sun Valley, NV 89433

 

Teri Lee Graham

DBA: Sierra Beauty

Sin care and waxing

7189 S. Center St.

Reno, NV 89501

 

Cross Law Group, PLLC

Tyson Cross

DBA: Cross Law

Law office

611 Sierra Rose Drive

Suite B

Reno, NV 89511

 

Golden Gate Petroleum of Nevada, LLC

Dennis O'Keefe

DBA: Linger Smoke Shop

Retail

1055 S. Rock Blvd.

No. 2

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Jason David Weber

DBA: Your Lawn My Lawn

Lawn maintenance

722 Yori Ave.

Reno, NV 89502

 

Joshua and Jana Sue Sennert

DBA: Battle Born Heating & Cooling

HVAC contractor

4379 Dunkeld Road

Reno, NV 89519

 

Five Star Hardwood Flooring, LLC

Alicia Garcia Martinez

DBA: Five Star Flooring

Flooring contractor

960 virbel Lane

Reno, NV 89502

 

Nevada Brew House, Inc.

Todd Michael Bloomhuff

DBA: Virginia Street Brew House

Bar

211 N. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89501

 

Bruce Alan McClanahan

DBA: Shell Beach Capital

Referral agency

280 Gramercy Lane

Reno, NV 89509

 

Ariel Lynea Nelson

DBA: Battle Born Pool & Spa

Pool and spa repairs

6550 Tejon Court

Sun Valley, NV 89433

 

Tropical Carpet & Flooring Solutions, LLC

Mayra Alejandra Monroy-Gonzalez

DBA: Tropical Carpet & Flooring Solutions

Carpet

4344 Baker Lane

Apt. C

Reno, NV 8959

 

Paramount Integrated Technology LLC

Jose Vazquez

DBA: Alpha Automated Systems

Home audio and video

5128 Greystone Drive

Reno, NV 89523

 

Paramount Integrated Technology LLC

Jose Vazquez

DBA: Alpha Sound Systems

Home audio and video

5128 Greystone Drive

Reno, NV 89523

 

3rd Street Lounge LLC

Todd Shirey

DBA: 3rd Street Lounge

Bar

125 Third St.

Reno, NV 89501

 

Robert Kilby

DBA: Law Offices of Robert Kilby

Legal services

1895 Plumas St.

Suite 4

Reno, NV 89509

 

Auto Truck Kargo Equipment, LLC

Brian Horwith

DBA: Kargo Master

Retail and wholesale truck and van rack

938 Northwood Blvd.

Unit 3

Incline Village, NV 89451

 

Essam Salem

DBA: Kuruma Auto Sales LLC

Used car dealership

3100 Mill St.

Suite 112A

Reno, NV 89502

 

Savory investments, LLC

William Johnson

DBA: Savory Catering & Kitchen

Catering services

4925 Kietzke Lane

Reno, NV 89509

 

PFIS Services Inc.

Ifftikhar Wahla

DBA: A.I.M. Insurance Services

Insurance brokerage

7025 Longley Lane

No. 60

Reno, NV 89511

 

Pizzaboys Pizza L.L.C.

David Jeffords

DBA: Godfather Fish & Chips/reno Sushi Burritos

Food service

1350 Stardust St.

No. 3A

Reno, NV 89503

 

Morrow Aesthetics, PLLC

Libbie Morrow

DBA: Authentique Aesthetics

Medical aesthetics

294 E. Moana Lane

Suite B4

Reno, NV 89502

 

German Nelson Salazar

DBA: Nelson Appliances

Appliance repair

2345 E. 9th St.

Reno, NV 89512

 

Emily Bertman

DBA: Sol Retreats

Accommodations and hospitality

6785 Lotus St.

Reno, NV 89506

 

Hot Lane Logistics, Inc.

Darrell Kelly Allin

DBA: Parker Trucking

Trucking services

7725 Security Circle

Reno, NV 89506

 

Gloria Rios

DBA: Gloria Cleaning Service

Cleaning services

471 Golden Vista Ave.

Reno, NV 89506

 

RGA Recap Inc.

Lisa Grimes

DBA: RGA Mortgage Loan Servicing

Mortgage loan origination and loan servicing

16600 Swingley Ridge Road

Chesterfield, MO 63017

 

Susan Lynn Kringen

DBA: Grey Beard Water Trucking L.L.C.

Water truck and hauling

22 S. Patterson Place

Sparks, NV 89436

 

Andrew Hill

DBA: Potentia.Works

Consulting services

3500 Lakeside Court

Suite 203

Reno, NV 89503

 

The Money Source Inc.

Stavros Papastavrou

DB:A TMS

Mortgage company

135 Maxess Road

Melville, NY 11747

 

Jodi Dawn Horner

DBA: Battle Born Property Maintenance

Janitorial services

11775 Fir Drive

Reno, NV 89506

 

2M Website Development LLC

Lorene Tracy Klein-McMicken

DBA: Lorene's Wedding & Event Designs

Design services

2155 Eagle Green Drive

Reno, NV 89521

 

2M Website Development LLC

Lorene Tracy Klein-McMicken

DBA: Blackopal Rose Photography

Photography services

2155 Eagle Green Drive

Reno, NV 89521

 

Christopher Ashley Harding

DBA: Inspect NV

Voucher control Inspections

1355 Sharrock Road

Reno, NV 89510

 

Nextep Retail Services, LLC

Kamron Davis

DBA: Cerdova Receivables Company, LLC

Contract administration, sales and retail support

9484 Double R Blvd.

Suite A

Reno, NV 89521

 

Chavelita Giunta

DBA: Crafted By C.C.

Crafts

5704 Merritt Court

Sun Valley, NV 89433

 

Douglas County

 

Feb. 5-9

 

Eva Mikulik

DBA: Amazing Blooms

Internet store for flowers and related items

775-790-6990

1016 Lakeside Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

 

Preston Conn and Debbie Vela

DBA: Bare Foot Farm English Bulldogs

Kennel

775-901-9429

3300 Highland Way

Gardnerville, NV 89410

 

Converse Professional Group

DBA: Converse Consultants

Consulting and engineering

775-856-3833

1020 S. Rock Blvd.

No. A

Reno, NV 89502

 

Jose Barraza

DBA: Desert Star Manufactured Home Construction

Manufactured home service and remodel

775-870-2388

5051 N. Virginia St.

Space 27

Reno, NV 89506

 

Ramon Garcia Rizo

DBA: Garcia Lawn Maintenance

Lawn maintenance

775-843-2998

P.O. Box 134

Genoa, NV 89411

 

Harvey's Tahoe Management

Jill Eaton

DBA: Harvey's Resort Hotel Casino

Casino and hotel

775-588-6611

15 Highway 50

Stateline, NV 89449

 

Christine Roberts

DBA: Let's Eat!

Catering services

775-790-0512

1681 Minden Village Loop

Minden, NV 89423

 

Alfredo Vicente-Amezcua

DBA: Magic Rain Gutters

Rain gutters

775-379-4680

2805 Seven Drive

Reno, NV 89503

 

Austin Dudley

DBA: Royal Homes

Construction

775-267-7091

1327 Wilson Circle

Gardnerville, NV 89410