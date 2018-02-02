 Business Leads for week of Feb. 5 | nnbw.com

Business Leads for week of Feb. 5

NNBW Staff

Fictitious firm name filings

 

Washoe County

 

Jan. 15-19

 

Leiht Inc.

Scott Thiel

DBA: United Country Capstone Realty

Real estate services

2470 Wrondel Way

Reno, NV 89502

 

Texas Utility Solutions, LLC

St. Croix Capital Advisors LLC

Kenneth Satterlee

DBA: Delta Utility Solutions LLC

Utility sub-metering

901 S. Mopac Expressway

Plaza 1, Suite 160

Austin, TX 78746

 

Cherie Youngblood

DBA: Taylored Dame

E-commerce and online retail

825 Delucchi Lane

Suite 1118

Reno, NV 89502

 

Greenmart of Nevada NLV, LLC

Elizabeth Stavola

DBA: MPX

Medical and adult use marijuana cultivation and production

1605 W. Brooks Ave.

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

 

Erica McHargue

DBA: Elk Consulting

Bookkeeping and consulting services

2881 Saghittarius Drive

Reno, NV 89509

 

Sande Law Group, PLLC

John Sande, IV

DBA: Argentum Law

Law firm

6121 Lakeside Drive

Suite 208

Reno, NV 89501

 

Jason Adam Freeman

DBA: Woolf Wizard Press

Publisher

1220 Nixon Ave.

Reno, NV 89509

 

Jennifer Lynn Brown

DBA: The Recreate

Craft and artwork

5471 Cabin Court

Sun Valley, NV 89433

 

Dr. Lloyd Decker PC, L.L.C.

Lloyd Decker, III

DBA: South Meadows Chiropractic

Chiropractor office

9437 Double Diamond Parkway

Suite 18

Reno, NV 89521

 

Dawn Marie Marchese

DBA: Aurora Bookkeeping Services

Bookkeeping service

185 E. Coyote Drive

Washoe Valley, NV 89704

 

Sandpiper Reno, LLC

Carter Rise

DBA: Courtyard Marriott Reno

Hotel

6855 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89511

 

Andrea Bebout

DBA: M.O.B. Enterprises

Online auction

2101 Sullivan Lane

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Thomas Lee Brady

DBA: Brady Built Performance

Metal fabrication

17475 Egret Lane

Reno, NV 89508

 

Silas Israel Batres

DBA: All Season Handyman

Handyman services

850 Glen Vista Drive

Sparks, N V 89434

 

LZJ LLC

Li Zhou

DBA: Tokyo Massage

Massage therapy

175 W. Moana Lane

Reno, NV 89509

 

Krafting Spirits LLC

Maryalice Short

DBA: Krafting Spirits

Crafts and online sales

805 Appaloosa Circle

Reno, NV 89508

 

Tavern Dog 28 LLC

Russell Jones

DBA: Crosby's Tavern & Gaming

Tavern and restaurant

868 Tahoe Blvd.

No. 2, 3 and 4

Incline Village, NV 89451

 

Marshall Mint, Inc.

Cynthia Marshall

DBA: Marshall Mint and Museum

Retail jewelry, collector coins and bullion sales

4001 S. Virginia St.

Suite 1

Reno, NV 89502

 

Marco Antonio Perez

DBA: Maggie's Breakfast & Lunch

Breakfast café

269 Wonder St.

Reno, NV 89502

 

Hand 'N' Transition Services Inc.

Bradford Scott Kaune

DBA: Caring Transitions 35772

Service

1015 Alicia Way

Reno, NV 89506

 

Northern Nevada Youth Golf Foundation

Chris Dewar

DBA: Fred Alexander Memorial Golf Clinic

Youth golf clinic

1575 Delucchi Lane

Suite 104

Reno, NV 89502

 

Duckworth & Company, LLC

Russell Blake Duckworth

DBA: Duckworth Legal Services

Law practice

1 E. Liberty St.

Reno, NV 89501

 

Francisco Javier Hurtado Rodriguez

DBA: All Faces Remodels

Handyman, repair and maintenance services

1698 Tyler Way

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Vickie JoAnne Sullinger

DBA: Young-Sullinger Bookkeeping & Accounting Services

Bookkeeping and accounting services

18350 Glen Lakes Court

Reno, NV 89508

 

Amanuel Nigussie Yishak

DBA: 4 Ever Sports

Sports apparel

5124 Meadowood Mall Circle

Reno, NV 89502

 

Limitless Publishing Inc.

Ajay Chauhan

DBA: Limitless Media

Media

1135 Terminal Way

No. 209

Reno, NV 89502

 

Magnetic Moon LLC

Robert Garza

DBA: Magnetic Moon Recordings

Music record labels

561 Keystone Ave.

No. 221

Reno, NV 89503

 

Richard Ben Rowe

DBA: CalNeva Auto

Auto sales

990 W. 2nd St.

Reno, NV 89503

 

Sandpiper Property Management, LLC

Cater Rise

DBA: Sandpiper Hospitality

Hotel management

6855 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89511

 

Inside Designs L.L.C.

Roblyn Einstoss Williams

DBA: Inside Designs

Interior designer

2712 Corning Court

Reno, NV 89523

 

Carl LLC

David Pantell

DBA: Veronica LLC

Real estate sales and rentals

135 Mule Deer Drive

Reno, NV 89523

 

Perry David Anderson

DBA: Prestige Home Repair & Maintenance

Handyman services

17670 Cee Jay Court

Reno, NV 89508

 

Alan Sanchez Mendez

DBA: Alan's Nutrition

Nutrition

5055 Sun Valley Drive

Suite 240

Sun Valley, NV 89433

 

Lance Douglas Bruce

DBA: LB Unlimited

Errand service

7600 Stone Bluff Way

Reno, NV 89523

 

Scott Allen Sis

DBA: SAS Logistics

Shipping

7273 Blue Falls Circle

Reno, NV 89511

 

Monique Angele Markwell

DBA: MAM

Mobile home parks

1001 N. Arlington Ave.

No. 9H

Reno, NV 89501

 

Andrea Denise Donham

DBA: Andrea's Family Kitchen

Concession trailer

5690 Sun Valley Blvd.

Sun Valley, NV 89433

 

Enrique Buenrostro-Medina

DBA: El Paisano

Handyman services

1615 Auburn Way

Reno, NV 89502

 

Chad Valker

DBA: Done Right Carpentry

Carpentry

17395 Egret Lane

Reno, NV 89508

 

Gregory Michael Smith

DBA: Sagebrush Strategies

Management consulting

100 N. Arlington Ave.

No. 6H

Reno, NV 89501

 

Cathy LaTreille

DBA: Coram DEO Consulting

Consulting services

2605 Snow Partridge Drive

Reno, NV 89523

 

Karina Lopez Miranda

DBA: Chiles Secos Y Especies Panchito's

Dried chiles and spices

380 Freeport Blvd.

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Benedict Engineering, PC

Scott Benedict

DBA: SB Engineering

Civil engineering

586 Citadel Way

Reno, NV 89503

 

Alex Flangas

DBA: Alex Flangas Law

Law practice

4440 Canyon Drive

Reno, NV 89519

 

Sandra Tarkong

DBA: Yuick Printing Co.

Online clothing and accessories

905 Eden Court

Apt. 1

Reno, NV 89509

 

Douglas County

 

Jan. 15-19

 

Samuel Siger and Joel Hughes

DBA: A Handyman Co.

Handyman services

775-721-7670

1533 Trolley Way

Carson City, NV 89701

 

John Ascuaga

DBA: Ascuaga Cattle Co./Jacks Valley Ranch

Ranch

775-392-3110

150 Jacks Valley Ranch

Carson City, NV 89705

 

Amy Elena Kramer

DBA: Gardnerville Massage & Holistic

Massage therapy

775-267-7490

1528 Highway 395 North

No. 230

Gardnerville, NV 89410

 

Michael Edgar Chapton

DBA: Genesis Firearm Training Academy

Firearm safety training

775-392-3102

P.O. Box 53

Genoa, NV 89411

 

Harvey's Tahoe Management

Jill Eaton

DBA: Harrah's Casino Hotel Lake Tahoe

Hotel and casino

775-588-6611

15 Highway 50

Stateline, NV 89449

 

Kelly Marie King

DBA: Kelly King Insurance Services

Insurance agency

888-540-5464

1031 Riverview Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

 

Rich Dunning, Malik DePaasquale and Ed McClain

DBA: Mountain Music Entertainment

Disc jockey

775-392-1118

2231 Meridian Blvd.

Suite 2

Minden, NV 89423

 

Ted Kasparian

DBA: North Shore Tree Service

Tree service

775-843-1032

P.O. Box 5332

Incline Village, NV 89450

 

Cristian Lopez

DBA: Rock Solid Maintenance

Lawn maintenance

775-671-7674

3572 Overlook Court

Carson City, NV 89705

 

Jon Gunter

DBA: Sierra Specialty Coatings

Painting contractor

775-297-1466

3441 Vista Grande

Carson City, NV 89705

 

Charlie Landino

DBA: Charlie Landino Welding

Welding and equipment rentals

775-400-3577

P.O. Box 7209

Gardnerville, NV 89460

 

Charlie Landino

DBA: Fork & Knife Cattle Co.

Farm and ranch

775-400-3577

P.O. Box 7209

Gardnerville, NV 89460

 

Derek Michael Eshelman

DBA: Genesis Inronworks

Structural steel contractor

775-544-5604

1081 Liberty Ave.

Fallon, NV 89406

 

Thomas Alan Garris, Jr.

DBA: Maverick Co.

Rental business

661-618-4796

1971 Sorrel Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

 

Glenn Wallace

DBA: Reverse Loans USA

Reverse mortgage company

201-529-1401

1 International Blvd.

Mahwah, NJ 07495

 

 

 