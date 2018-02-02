Business Leads for week of Feb. 5
February 2, 2018
Fictitious firm name filings
Washoe County
Jan. 15-19
Leiht Inc.
Scott Thiel
DBA: United Country Capstone Realty
Real estate services
2470 Wrondel Way
Reno, NV 89502
Texas Utility Solutions, LLC
St. Croix Capital Advisors LLC
Kenneth Satterlee
DBA: Delta Utility Solutions LLC
Utility sub-metering
901 S. Mopac Expressway
Plaza 1, Suite 160
Austin, TX 78746
Cherie Youngblood
DBA: Taylored Dame
E-commerce and online retail
825 Delucchi Lane
Suite 1118
Reno, NV 89502
Greenmart of Nevada NLV, LLC
Elizabeth Stavola
DBA: Melting Point Extracts
Medical and adult use marijuana cultivation and production
1605 W. Brooks Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Greenmart of Nevada NLV, LLC
Elizabeth Stavola
DBA: MPX
Medical and adult use marijuana cultivation and production
1605 W. Brooks Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Erica McHargue
DBA: Elk Consulting
Bookkeeping and consulting services
2881 Saghittarius Drive
Reno, NV 89509
Sande Law Group, PLLC
John Sande, IV
DBA: Argentum Law
Law firm
6121 Lakeside Drive
Suite 208
Reno, NV 89501
Jason Adam Freeman
DBA: Woolf Wizard Press
Publisher
1220 Nixon Ave.
Reno, NV 89509
Jennifer Lynn Brown
DBA: The Recreate
Craft and artwork
5471 Cabin Court
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Dr. Lloyd Decker PC, L.L.C.
Lloyd Decker, III
DBA: South Meadows Chiropractic
Chiropractor office
9437 Double Diamond Parkway
Suite 18
Reno, NV 89521
Dawn Marie Marchese
DBA: Aurora Bookkeeping Services
Bookkeeping service
185 E. Coyote Drive
Washoe Valley, NV 89704
Sandpiper Reno, LLC
Carter Rise
DBA: Courtyard Marriott Reno
Hotel
6855 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89511
Andrea Bebout
DBA: M.O.B. Enterprises
Online auction
2101 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
Thomas Lee Brady
DBA: Brady Built Performance
Metal fabrication
17475 Egret Lane
Reno, NV 89508
Silas Israel Batres
DBA: All Season Handyman
Handyman services
850 Glen Vista Drive
Sparks, N V 89434
LZJ LLC
Li Zhou
DBA: Tokyo Massage
Massage therapy
175 W. Moana Lane
Reno, NV 89509
Krafting Spirits LLC
Maryalice Short
DBA: Krafting Spirits
Crafts and online sales
805 Appaloosa Circle
Reno, NV 89508
Tavern Dog 28 LLC
Russell Jones
DBA: Crosby's Tavern & Gaming
Tavern and restaurant
868 Tahoe Blvd.
No. 2, 3 and 4
Incline Village, NV 89451
Marshall Mint, Inc.
Cynthia Marshall
DBA: Marshall Mint and Museum
Retail jewelry, collector coins and bullion sales
4001 S. Virginia St.
Suite 1
Reno, NV 89502
Marco Antonio Perez
DBA: Maggie's Breakfast & Lunch
Breakfast café
269 Wonder St.
Reno, NV 89502
Hand 'N' Transition Services Inc.
Bradford Scott Kaune
DBA: Caring Transitions 35772
Service
1015 Alicia Way
Reno, NV 89506
Northern Nevada Youth Golf Foundation
Chris Dewar
DBA: Fred Alexander Memorial Golf Clinic
Youth golf clinic
1575 Delucchi Lane
Suite 104
Reno, NV 89502
Duckworth & Company, LLC
Russell Blake Duckworth
DBA: Duckworth Legal Services
Law practice
1 E. Liberty St.
Reno, NV 89501
Francisco Javier Hurtado Rodriguez
DBA: All Faces Remodels
Handyman, repair and maintenance services
1698 Tyler Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Vickie JoAnne Sullinger
DBA: Young-Sullinger Bookkeeping & Accounting Services
Bookkeeping and accounting services
18350 Glen Lakes Court
Reno, NV 89508
Amanuel Nigussie Yishak
DBA: 4 Ever Sports
Sports apparel
5124 Meadowood Mall Circle
Reno, NV 89502
Limitless Publishing Inc.
Ajay Chauhan
DBA: Limitless Media
Media
1135 Terminal Way
No. 209
Reno, NV 89502
Magnetic Moon LLC
Robert Garza
DBA: Magnetic Moon Recordings
Music record labels
561 Keystone Ave.
No. 221
Reno, NV 89503
Richard Ben Rowe
DBA: CalNeva Auto
Auto sales
990 W. 2nd St.
Reno, NV 89503
Sandpiper Property Management, LLC
Cater Rise
DBA: Sandpiper Hospitality
Hotel management
6855 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89511
Inside Designs L.L.C.
Roblyn Einstoss Williams
DBA: Inside Designs
Interior designer
2712 Corning Court
Reno, NV 89523
Carl LLC
David Pantell
DBA: Veronica LLC
Real estate sales and rentals
135 Mule Deer Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Carl LLC
David Pantell
DBA: Lucrecia LLC
Real estate sales and rentals
135 Mule Deer Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Perry David Anderson
DBA: Prestige Home Repair & Maintenance
Handyman services
17670 Cee Jay Court
Reno, NV 89508
Alan Sanchez Mendez
DBA: Alan's Nutrition
Nutrition
5055 Sun Valley Drive
Suite 240
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Lance Douglas Bruce
DBA: LB Unlimited
Errand service
7600 Stone Bluff Way
Reno, NV 89523
Scott Allen Sis
DBA: SAS Logistics
Shipping
7273 Blue Falls Circle
Reno, NV 89511
Monique Angele Markwell
DBA: MAM
Mobile home parks
1001 N. Arlington Ave.
No. 9H
Reno, NV 89501
Andrea Denise Donham
DBA: Andrea's Family Kitchen
Concession trailer
5690 Sun Valley Blvd.
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Enrique Buenrostro-Medina
DBA: El Paisano
Handyman services
1615 Auburn Way
Reno, NV 89502
Chad Valker
DBA: Done Right Carpentry
Carpentry
17395 Egret Lane
Reno, NV 89508
Gregory Michael Smith
DBA: Sagebrush Strategies
Management consulting
100 N. Arlington Ave.
No. 6H
Reno, NV 89501
Cathy LaTreille
DBA: Coram DEO Consulting
Consulting services
2605 Snow Partridge Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Karina Lopez Miranda
DBA: Chiles Secos Y Especies Panchito's
Dried chiles and spices
380 Freeport Blvd.
Sparks, NV 89431
Benedict Engineering, PC
Scott Benedict
DBA: SB Engineering
Civil engineering
586 Citadel Way
Reno, NV 89503
Alex Flangas
DBA: Alex Flangas Law
Law practice
4440 Canyon Drive
Reno, NV 89519
Sandra Tarkong
DBA: Yuick Printing Co.
Online clothing and accessories
905 Eden Court
Apt. 1
Reno, NV 89509
Douglas County
Jan. 15-19
Samuel Siger and Joel Hughes
DBA: A Handyman Co.
Handyman services
775-721-7670
1533 Trolley Way
Carson City, NV 89701
John Ascuaga
DBA: Ascuaga Cattle Co./Jacks Valley Ranch
Ranch
775-392-3110
150 Jacks Valley Ranch
Carson City, NV 89705
Amy Elena Kramer
DBA: Gardnerville Massage & Holistic
Massage therapy
775-267-7490
1528 Highway 395 North
No. 230
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Michael Edgar Chapton
DBA: Genesis Firearm Training Academy
Firearm safety training
775-392-3102
P.O. Box 53
Genoa, NV 89411
Harvey's Tahoe Management
Jill Eaton
DBA: Harrah's Casino Hotel Lake Tahoe
Hotel and casino
775-588-6611
15 Highway 50
Stateline, NV 89449
Kelly Marie King
DBA: Kelly King Insurance Services
Insurance agency
888-540-5464
1031 Riverview Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Rich Dunning, Malik DePaasquale and Ed McClain
DBA: Mountain Music Entertainment
Disc jockey
775-392-1118
2231 Meridian Blvd.
Suite 2
Minden, NV 89423
Ted Kasparian
DBA: North Shore Tree Service
Tree service
775-843-1032
P.O. Box 5332
Incline Village, NV 89450
Cristian Lopez
DBA: Rock Solid Maintenance
Lawn maintenance
775-671-7674
3572 Overlook Court
Carson City, NV 89705
Jon Gunter
DBA: Sierra Specialty Coatings
Painting contractor
775-297-1466
3441 Vista Grande
Carson City, NV 89705
Charlie Landino
DBA: Charlie Landino Welding
Welding and equipment rentals
775-400-3577
P.O. Box 7209
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Charlie Landino
DBA: Fork & Knife Cattle Co.
Farm and ranch
775-400-3577
P.O. Box 7209
Gardnerville, NV 89460
Derek Michael Eshelman
DBA: Genesis Inronworks
Structural steel contractor
775-544-5604
1081 Liberty Ave.
Fallon, NV 89406
Thomas Alan Garris, Jr.
DBA: Maverick Co.
Rental business
661-618-4796
1971 Sorrel Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Glenn Wallace
DBA: Reverse Loans USA
Reverse mortgage company
201-529-1401
1 International Blvd.
Mahwah, NJ 07495