Business leads from NNBW for March 12, 2018

Business licenses

Carson City

Action Garage Door Company, Inc.

Specialty trade contractor

Action Garage Doors, Inc.

775-246-3667

Recommended Stories For You

121 Chalice Ave.

Dayton, NV 89403

Air Systems Service & Construction

Plumbing, heating and A/C contractor

Air Systems Service & Construction

888-504-1771

75 Bank St.

No. 2

Sparks, NV 89431

Always Green Maintenance, LLC

Landscaping services

Always Green Maintenance, LLC

775-842-8155

1240 Tyler Way

Sparks, NV 89431

American Fire Equipment Sales & Service

Service equipment and supplies merchant

The Hiller Co., Inc.

602-433-2484

5301 Longley Lane

No. 115

Reno, NV 89511

Ancra Transport

Freight trucking

John Jackson

775-833-1494

3847 Southpointe Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Bliss Realty LLC

Real estate brokerage

Bliss Realty LLC

775-530-7424

2701 Conestoga Drive

Suite 118

Carson City, NV 89701

Burdick Excavating Co., Inc.

Electrical contractor

Burdick Excavating Co., Inc.

775-297-4566

5 Brown Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Carson Valley Lawn and Landscaping

Landscaping services

Kevin Jameson

775-657-1685

1157 Janas Way

Carson City, NV 89701

Chuck's Auto Repair

Auto repair

Battle Born Services, LLC

775-461-0718

4630 Highway 50 East

Carson City, NV 89701

CJ's Fabrics

Sewing and needlework

Cheryl Grenke

775-544-6001

1976 E. William St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Commercial Scaffolding of NV

Contractor

Commercial Scaffolding of NV

702-8978-6003

3555 Polaris Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Cottonseed Co.

Furniture store

Tracey Shoemaker

775-220-9811

4601 Goni Road

Unit B

Carson City, NV 89706

Designers Landscapes, LLC

Landscaping services

Designers Landscapes, LLC

775-843-5977

5604 N. Shepherd Circle

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Foothill Heating and Air Conditioning

Plumbing, heating and A/C contractor

Foothill Heating and Air Conditioning

775-745-9129

14535 Riata Circle

Reno, NV 89521

Fresh Start Auto, LLC

Used care dealership

Fresh Start Auto, LLC

801-390-5906

2750 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Groomiez

Pet care services

Michelle Camp

619-249-6411

104 Corbett St.

Suite D

Carson City, NV 89701

H & L Publications

Commercial printing

H & L Publications

530-318-8049

1175 Clearview Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Hearts Desire Landscaping LLC

Landscaping services

Hearts Desire Landscaping LLC

775-450-4270

1436 Industrial Way

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Moondance Chocolates

Commercial bakery

Laura Fink

775-690-3845

449 W. King St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Neon Salt

Merchandise sales

Neon Salt

No phone number listed

108 W. Telegraph St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Nevada Funeral Services, LLC

Funeral home and related services

Nevada Funeral Services, LLC

775-883-5500

3094 Research Way

No. 63

Carson City, NV 89706

Oracle Property Group, LLC

Contractor

Oracle Property Group, LLC

775-230-1323

130 Empire Road

Dayton, NV 89403

Pacific Behavioral Health, Inc.

Individual and family services

Pacific Behavioral Health

775-287-5704

603 E. Robinson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Panterra Construction

Contractor

Panterra Development Ltd. LLP

214-461-9657

14901 Quorum Drive

Suite 320

Dallas, TX 75254

Papa Murphy's Pizza

Restaurant

DD4E LLC

775-738-3800

4314 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Patrick's Signs, Inc.

Advertising agency

Patrick's Signs, Inc.

702-873-4463

5115 S. Arville St.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Pratt N Sons Roofing

Roofing contractor

Ronald Pratt

775-355-1188

100 Mia Drive

Sparks, NV 89436

Red Bear Mechanical

Plumbing, heating and A/C contractor

Polar Bear Hating & Air, LLC

775-230-5886

2102 Utah St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Reflexology of Carson City

Personal care services

Nikki O'Brien

775-720-0760

116 E. Seventh St.

Carson City, NV 89701

RISE

Marijuana dispensary

GTI Nevada LLC

775-461-3909

135 Clearview Drive

Suite 119

Carson City, NV 89701

Rivett Construction, Inc.

Commercial construction

Rivett Construction, Inc.

605-725-5275

1910 8th Avenue Northeast

Aberdeen, SD 57401

Ruelas Cleaning

Janitorial services

Alejandro Ruelas

775-220-9041

4067 Montez Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Russ Gertz Comics

Hobby store

Russell Gartz

209-712-2812

3330 Imperial Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Rustically Divine

Fine art school

Rustically Divine

775-515-2131

410 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Sound-Crete Contractors, Inc.

Concrete and foundation contractor

Sound-Crete Contractors, Inc.

760-291-1240

530 Opper St.

Suite A

Escondido, CA 92029

Toro Law

Law firm

William Jackson

702-489-3030

3220 Highway 50 East

Suite 5

Carson City, NV 89701

Toro Taxes

Accounting services

Toro Taxes Reno, LLC

702-489-3033

3220 Highway 50 East

Suite 5

Carson City, NV 89701

Vino's Pizza

Restaurant

Navgur Inc.

775-300-8586

3228 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Wee Haul

Landscaping services

Robert Haight

775-690-5654

4164 Calle Pequeno

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Churchill County

Barbara Williamson

Radio talk show

Barbara Williamson

775-423-8277

5820 Mission Road

Fallon, NV 89406

Beth Edwards

Ceramic sales

Beth Edwards

775-443-8136

2158 Reese Way

Fallon, NV 89406

Clean Harbors Environmental Services

Hazardous waste disposal

ATTN: Licensing Compliance

781-792-5000

42 Longwater Drive

Norwell, MA 02061

Genesis Inronworks

Structural steel fabrication

Derek Eshelman

775-544-5604

1081 Liberty Ave.

Fallon, NV 89406

Go Solar Group LLC

Solar contractor

ATTN: Licensing Compliance

801-938-8805

4892 S. Commerce Drive

Suite C

Murray, UT 84107

Jacobson Fab LLC

Welding

James Jacobson

775-420-4617

710 W. Williams Ave.

Fallon, NV 89406

L&M Woodworking

Carpentry

Michael Corry and Lee Zamzow

775-666-5074

1910 Heidi Road

Fallon, NV 89406

Sage Valley RV/Mobile Home Park

RV and mobile home park

4800 Reno Highway LLC

775-867-3636

1894 E. Williams St.

Suite 4, PMB 484

Carson City, NV 89701

Ted Guazzini

Auctioneer

Ted Guazzini

775-427-3093

3525 Austin Highway

Fallon, NV 89406

Humboldt County

Industrial Automation Services

Valve sales

Jennifer Bauman

550 S. Ellis St.

Suite 1

Chandler, AZ 85224

Martin Creek Guest Ranch

Guest and vacation accomidations

Kenneth Buckingham

14945 Martin Creek Road

Paradise Valley, NV 89426

A1 Fuel Stop Inc.

Gas station and convenience store

Kirandeep Kaur

1040 S. University Park Loop

Reno, NV 89512

Valmy Petroleum INC.

Gas station and convenience store

Reagan Shallal

P.O. Box 364

Jacumba, CA 89438

Kyla Peduzi

Homemade children's clothing

Kyla Peduzi

9030 Old Tollhouse Road

Winnemucca, NV 89445

HedgeHog Electric, LLC

Electrical contractor

Carlin Barlow

146 N. Old Highway 91

Suite 2

Hurricane, UT 84737

Simply Trendy

Clothing and floral deliveries

Danielle Marie Flores

329 S. Bridge St.

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Fictitious firm name filings

Washoe County

Dolgen Midwest, LLC

Steve Deckard

DBA: Dollar General, No. 13683

Dollar store

10695 Stead Blvd.

Reno, NV 89506

Kristin May Inman

DBA: Kizmit Concepts

Art and jewelry

15735 Toll Road

Reno, NV 89521

Israel Alvarez

DBA: Tony's Appliances

Used appliances and repairs

2136 Prater Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Deusen Corp.

Aaron Deutsch

DBA: Buried Treasure Liquidators

Retail store

2856 Ravazza Road

Reno, NV 89521

Abruzzo Prototype LLC

Frederick Abruzzo

DBA: 9222 Prototype Drive

Commercial real estate management

9222 Prototype Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Alexander Heating & Air, Inc.

Linda White

DBA: Alexander Metal Art Division

Metal art

537 Vista Blvd.

Sparks, NV 89434

Bean Tea Brew L.L.C.

David Dy Yi

DBA: Bean Tea Brew

Coffee and tea

1130 Riverberry Drive

Reno, NV 89509

Richard Ben Rowe

DBA: Ideal Cars & Trucks

Auto dealer

6050 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89502

A+ Concrete & Landscaping LLC

Aleda Tejeda

DBA: Best Concrete

Concrete contractor

5762 Sculptor Court

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Lorraine Sanders

DBA: Lotions & Potions

Skin care

10570 Chestnut St.

Reno, NV 89506

Martin Skender

DBA: Sunset Lawn Care and Landscape

Lawn and landscape services

10655 Cedar Bend Court

Reno, NV 89521

Solid Interactive LLC

Chris Gandolfo

DBA: Solid

Web design and development agency

1515 Plumas St.

Reno, NV 89509

Kalyans Inc.

Binder Singh Chahal

DBA: Super Buy Market

Retail store and gas station

5200 Sun Valley Blvd.

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Life Wine, LLC

Linda Kaye McGuire

DBA: Life Wine

Internet wine sales

7780 Moose River Court

Reno, NV 89523

GM & VM LLC

Garry McQatt

DBA: Superior Drywall

Drywall services

9415 Stony Hill Road

Reno, NV 89521

Oxcart Logistics LLC

Christopher Sandoval

DBA: Oxcart Logistics

Logistics and transportation

2375 Venezia Drive

Sparks, NV 89434

Bong Yang

DBA: Mobile Laser Service

Mobile laser and shuttle service

915 Incline Way

Suite 104

Incline Village, NV 89451

Leticia Ramirez-Hernandez

DBA: La Omega

Food truck

800 Gentry Way

Trailer 50

Reno, NV 89502

Alexis Michelle Gillium

DBA: LTG Services

Digital marketing

1367 Mistyridge Lane

Reno, NV 89523

Reno Orthopaedic Clinic, Ltd.

Renny Uppal, M.D.

DBA: Reno Orthopedic Clinic

Medical, surgical and related services

555 N. Arlington Ave.

Reno, NV 89503

P6 Family Services LLC

Linea Moala Pouono

DBA: Providence House

Community living for mentally ill adults

2200 N. D'Andrea Parkway

No. 2411

Sparks, NV 89434

Raul Fabian Murillo

DBA: Angie's Party Rentals

Rentals

1200 S. Rock Blvd.

Suite 5

Sparks, NV 89431

Vickie DiMambro

DBA: Vickie's Country Home

Online YouTube

645 Serenity Place

Reno, NV 89510

Richard Walker

DBA: Awesome Lawn Plus

Landscape maintenance

450 Howard Drive

Unit 0213

Sparks, NV 89434

Savi Aman LLC

Gurbachan Singh

DBA: Lavi Smoke Food Liquor & Hookah Lounge

Convenience store

743 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89501

Plywood International, LLC

Rusel Green

DBA: Del Mar International Imports

Imports

747 Pinion Pine Way

Incline Village, NV 89451

R Moving, LLC

Russell Riggs

DBA: Two Men and A Truck

Household goods moving services

1085 Huffaker Lane

Reno, NV 89511

Community Care Health Plan of Nevada, Inc.

Jack Young

DBA: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Healthcare Solutions

Health maintenance organization

9133 W. Russell Road

Las Vegas, NV 89148

William Lilly & Associates, Inc.

William Lilly

DBA: CLE

Energy inspectors and consultants

3015 Dale Court

Ceres, CA 95307

Garret Vigil, Jr.

DBA: Steerurite Auto & Busybee Pick-Up N Delivery Service

Delivery services

5245 Vista Blvd.

No. F3-239

Sparks, NV 89436

Sparks Marina JV LLC

Savannah Albert

DBA: Lyfe at the Marina

Multi-family apartment complex

675 Marina Gateway Drive

Sparks, NV 89434

Modern Ventures LLC

Chris O'Neal

DBA: Modern Acupuncture, No. NV001

Acupuncture services

537 south Meadows Parkway

Suite 110

Reno, NV 89511

Lanyi & Perryman LLC

Alisha Maria Lanyi

DBA: Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza NV 009

Restaurant and take out

940 W. Moana Lane

Suite 108

Reno, NV 89509

Scott Roy Dodson

DBA: Impulse Merchandising Sales

Merchandising sales

1344 Disc Drive

No. 425

Sparks, NV 89436

Las Vegas Matchmakers LLC

Charleen Brotherton

DBA: Sierra Matchmakers

Matchmaking service

2995 Skyline Blvd.

Suite 205

Reno, NV 89509

Louka, LLC

Kathleen Vonk

DBA: Louka Tactical Training

Professional training, consulting and educational services

804 Lexington Cross Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89144

Faradoon Khoshbeen

DBA: Smoke N Vape

Smoke shop

4036 Kietzke Lane

Reno, NV 89502

Dave Kempler

DBA: Incline Village Home Repair and Remodel

Home improvements

725 Fairview Blvd.

Incline Village, NV 89451

Desert Auto Sales LLC

Megan Hill

DBA: City Auto Sales

Used car dealership

1635 Greg St.

Sparks, NV 89431

Cottonwoodevents LLC

April Beth Haymond

DBA: Candlelight and Roses

Floral

5301 Longley Lane

Suite A14

Reno, NV 89511

Sumobull, LLC

Michael Dwight Bull

DBA: Dash Fleet Services

Mobile equipment services

3040 Mill St.

Reno, NV 89502

Posole's Nevada, LLC

Patrick Joseph Day

DBA: Posole's

Restaurant

101 Los Altos Parkway

Suite 108

Sparks, NV 89436

Susan Rene Czarnecki

DBA: The Landscape Czar LLC

Lawn services

14315 Ghost Rider Drive

Reno, NV 89511

1-Stop Ranch & Feed, Inc.

James Deem

DBA: High Desert Feed

Feed and tack store

5600 Whiskey Springs

Reno, NV 89510

Sweetspot Enterprises

Gilbert Grieve, III

DBA: Stake In Nevada

Business development

9732 State Route 445

No. 191

Sparks, NV 89441

Mirasahib Corp.

Pardeep Sharma

DBA: Vista Gas

Gas sales and convenience store

2995 Vista Blvd.

Sparks, NV 89434

Cindee Damron

DBA: Partners In Grime

Cleaning service

462 Glenmanon Drive

Reno, NV 89509

Thomas Baltisberger

DBA: TNT4Thee Recovery

Addiction counseling

527 Humboldt St.

Reno, NV 89509

Direct Window Coverings Inc.

Cameron Baker

DBA: D-Lux Window Coverings Reno

Retail window coverings

770 South Meadows Parkway

Suite 112

Reno, NV 89521

Criterion Supply Inc.

John Voss

DBA: Interior Logic Group Property Services

Floor coverings sales and installation

1660 Helm Drive

Suite 1000

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Nichole Clark

DBA: NE Time Cleaning Service

Residential and commercial cleaning

790 Brinkby Ave.

Apt. 43

Reno, NV 89509

McBride's Research & Machine, Inc.

Rex McBride

DBA: McBride Machine Inc.

Metal repair shop

1345 E. Glendale Ave.

Sparks, NV 89431

Rosa Isela Magallanes

DBA: Isela's Magical House Cleaning

House cleaning services

5559 Sun Valley Blvd.

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Kathryn LeAnn Jackson and Caleb Matthew Wissenback

DBA: CK Studios

Art instruction

7453 Findhorn Drive

Reno, NV 89506

Rene Flores-Gonzalez

DBA: FG Carpet Cleaning

Carpet cleaning

1385 Gault Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Construction Inspection Associates, LLC

Victor Camp

DBA: Spic & Span Blinds, LLC

Blind cleaning

3103 Cashill Blvd.

Reno, NV 89509

Avanghy Gaona

DBA: Osborne Construction Co.

Construction

7303 Raphael Drive

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Charles Weiss Sutliff, II

DBA: Homes Done Right

Home repairs

4510 Lakeside Drive

Reno, NV 89509

KS Pannu Corp.

Kripal Singh

DBA: Jashan Market, No. 2

Convenience store

2191 Pyramid Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Marina Perez

DBA: Fresh Start Cleaning

Residential cleaning services

1600 I St.

Unit 1208

Sparks, NV 89431

Zachary George Van Rossum

DBA: Vector Marketing

Sales

4600 Kietzke Lane

Suite B118

Reno, NV 89502

Sergio Rodrigo Gaete-Rong

DBA: Self Made Society

Clothing

6411 Samish Court

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Steve Eiselle

DBA: Eastern Sierra Fence & Bobcat Service

Fencing

1859 Pinto Circle

Garnerville, NV 89410

Claudia Maria Vasquez

DBA: Clean For Cheap

Cleaning services

1143 Calvados Drive

Sparks, NV 89434

TRG Enterprises Inc.

Todd Ghiringhelli

DBA: Silver State Plastics

Plastic sales and fabrication

745 Greg St.

Suites 6-9

Sparks, NV 89431

Reid Jeffrey Wilson

DBA: First Class Window Cleaning

Window cleaning

2785 Scottsdale Road

Reno, NV 89512

Show Me The Dough LLC

Nathalie Anita Atwell

DBA: House of Bread Reno

Bakery

1185 California Ave.

Suite B

Reno, NV 89509

Ryproducts LLC

Ryan Adams

DBA: Burnt Knuckle Glass

Glass ashtray manufacturing

130 Woodland Ave.

Reno, NV 89523

Ryproducts LLC

Ryan Adams

DBA: DeBowler

Wholesale trade

130 Woodland Ave.

Reno, NV 89523

Rich-Mazzeo, PLLC

Sonia Rich-Mazzeo

DBA: Alma Clinic

Family practice

11265 Torino Way

Reno, NV 89521

Mee 2, Inc.

James Heyrman

DBA: Reno Forklift

Warehouse equipment sales and services

171 Coney Island Drive

Sparks, NV 89431

Take 2 Desserts, LLC

Roland Peter Trub

DBA: Menchies

Frozen yogurt

435 Sparks Blvd.

Unit T101

Sparks, NV 89434

Demetrice and Kenneth Dalton

DBA: Art Fitted For You

Art sales and services

6075 Bankside Way

Reno, NV 89523

Kyle Taylor Young

DBA: Gunpowder Reason & Plot

Freelance writing

1300 Russell Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Susana De La Trinidad-Velasco

DBA: Suzy's Travel

Travel agency

680 Greenbrae Drive

Suite 240

Sparks, NV 89431

Teerth Enterprises Inc.

Nehabahen Kaushik Kumar Patel

DBA: NK Engravables

Engraving and jewelry

5000 Meadowood Mall Circle

Reno, NV 89502

Olga Johnson

DBA: Oggie's Hair Bows

Crafts

7735 Key Largo Drive

Reno, NV 89506

Bruce and Matthew Anderson

DBA: Re-Pu Clean USA

Cleaning services

11490 Cervino Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Bloch's Bljue Spruce Medical Consultants, PLLC

Michael Bloch, M.D.

DBA: Blue Spruce Medical Consultants

Medical consulting

1155 Mill St.

Reno, NV 89502

ZB, National Association

Jeffrey Hill

DBA: Nevada State Bank

Bank

2483 Wingfield Springs Hill Road

Suitre 100

Sparks, NV 89436

Gabriel Valtierra Reyes

DBA: AIIMM Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

639 Caughlin Glen

Reno, NV 89519

Joel Dubay Warnick

DBA: Battle Born Designs

Furniture

2620 Trail Rider Drive

Reno, NV 89521

Aaron Richardson

DBA: Silver State Treasures

Online sales

1130 Glenda Way

Apt. 206

Reno, NV 89509

Hometown Health Management Company

Ty Windfeldt

DBA: Renown Integrative Primary Care

Primary care

6580 S. McCarran Blvd.

Suite C

Reno, NV 89509

DFS GSD Corp.

William Sims

DBA: Discovery Payment Solutions

Financial services

2402 W. Beardsley

Phoenix, AZ 85027

Reboot Wellness Ltd.

Emil Yankov

DBA: Reboot Wellness

Concierge IV hydration service

200 W. 2nd St.

Reno, NV 89501

TSI Sales & Installation LLC

Kathryn Sherer

DBA: TSI

Security control systems and monitoring

9555 Del Webb Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Equine Alliance, LLC

Allison Brunelli

DBA: KJartan Valentine

Equine training and storytelling

210 Bret Harte Ave.

Reno, NV 89509

Latrese Rene Means

DBA: Diva L Sweets N Treats

Bakery

1855 Selmi Drive

No. D138

Reno, NV 89512

David Blair

DBA: Le Bistro

Restaurant

120 Country Club Drive

Suite 29

Incline Village, NV 89451

Douglas County

Alexander Rakow

DBA: AFR Service and Manufacturing

Service company

281-740-7325

800 Wagon Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Martin Bouley

DBA: Bouley Builders

Construction

775-392-3927

901 Amador Circle

Indian Hills, NV 89705

Brenda May Michaela Gray

DBA: Dot Dot Smile With Brenda Gray

Children's clothing boutique

760-608-0722

3421 Basalt Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Steve Kolesnik

DBA: Drone Pro Zone

Drone photo and video services

775-339-1076

P.O. Box 281

Gardnerville, NV 89410

S.F. Real Estate

DBA: Elgel & Voelkers Incline Village

Real estate brokerage

775-588-7710

P.O. Box 680717

Park City, UT 84068

Joe Birdwell

DBA: J & B Enterprises

Suppliers

775-690-3724

1339 S. Riverview Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Alberto Navarro

DBA: Lawn Pros

Lawn maintenance

831-325-7897

1362 Waterloo Lane

No. 17

Gardnerville, NV 89410

N NV Aviation LLC

R.J. McGuffin

DBA: Minden Tahoe Aviation

Aviation services

775-782-8277

P.O. Box 2950

Minden, NV 89423

Daniel Oster

DBA: Sunridge Golf & Recreations

Golf course and event center

775-267-4448

1000 Long Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Shannon Browne

DBA: True Bliss Skin Care and Wellness

Skin care

714-618-2988

P.O. Box 161

Markleeville, CA 96120

Randolph McConville

DBA: Alldeeds Home Services

Home repairs

775-291-2205

1156 Jacobsen Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Chris and Stacey Weatherbee

DBA: C & S Weed Control

Pest control

775-220-2298

1619 Esmeralda Ave.

Minden, NV 89423

Russell Markman

DBA: Carson Valley Small Engines

Small engine repairs

760-914-0937

1597 Highway 395

Minden, NV 89423

Alyssa Roman

DBA: Easy Breezy Boutique

Crafts

714-745-6646

1257 Wonder Court

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Genevieve Sanders

DBA: Faces Skin Studio

Skin care

510-334-6827

1491 Highway 395

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Carl Heningson

DBA: Fish Window Cleaning

Window cleaning

775-461-3494

2049 California St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Brandon Greenwood

DBA: Greenwood Construction

Excavating

775-781-9650

1123 Jo Lane

Garnerville, NV 89410

Historian Inn

Hotel

Kuldeep Ghumman

775-287-9140

1427 U.S. Highway 395

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Robert Simpson and Amber McDade

DBA: ICG Construction & Landscaping

Construction

775-285-5445

7510 Longley Lane

No. 102

Reno, NV 89511

Criterion Supply

DBA: Interior Logic Group Property Services

Fur designers

916-922-8414

4680 Pell Drive

Suite D

Sacramento, CA 95838

Patrick Campobasso and Ernie Arango

DBA: Sierra Shading LLC

Contractor

775-830-3106

685 Abbay Way

Sparks, NV 89431

Douglas Powell

DBA: Southwest Electritech Services

Electrical power equipment sales and service

888-296-0625

3711 Regulus Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Roberta Cota-Montgomery

DBA: The Sugared Squirrel

Cottage kitchen and bakery

775-790-4985

658 Stone Throw Road

Gardnerville, NV 89410