Business leads from NNBW for March 19-23, 2018
March 23, 2018
Business licenses
City of Elko
BC Land Service
Land maintenance
Bobette Cousineau
480-353-8116
Recommended Stories For You
1372 Arroyo Seco Circle
Elko, NV 89801
C & N Construction Co.
Contractor
Lindsay Construction Company Inc.
702-596-7420
4275 W Post Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
DirecTV, LLC
Satellite dish installation
DirecTV, LLC
561-627-3365
1010 N. Saint Mary's St.
9th Floor
San Antonio, TX 78215
Envi Me
Retail clothing accessories
Cathy Birch
209-598-8354
345 W. Silver St.
Suite 130
Elko, NV 89801
Express Car Wash
Car wash
Big Foot Holding
775-738-2877
330 11th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Eyebrows By Karlie
Microblading and permanent makeup
Karlie Nunez
775-388-7059
2574 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Frank Lepori Construction Inc.
Contractor
Frank Lepori
775-337-2063
1580 Hymer Ave.
Suite 100
Sparks, NV 89431
Garibaldi's
Restaurant and catering
Jose Marin Perez
208-934-3270
1830 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Hair By Tayler Florez
Cosmetologist
Tayler Florez
775-389-0115
780 W. Silver St.
No. 110
Elko, NV 89801
JG Plumbing LLC
Contractor
Juan Gonzalez
702-296-7393
4767 Nevada Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Light Chaser Photography
Photographer
Emily Thompson
775-777-5235
654 Parkridge Parkway
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Medallus Urgent Care
Primary and urgent care
Elko Urgent Care
775-400-1510
1780 Browning Way
Elko, NV 89801
Neider Hearing LLC
Hearing aid specialist
Neider Hearing LLC
208-733-3340
974 5th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Perfect Imperfections
Esthetician
Alma Villano De Soriano
775-385-3679
462 10th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Stephanie Styles
Hair stylist
Stephanie Wehde
775-388-2864
844 Court St.
Elko, NV 89801
The Hitching Post of Northern Nevada
Wedding venue and event hall
Deborah Barnhart
775-385-2200
539 Court St.
Elko, NV 89801
Fictitious firm name filings
Washoe County
Stephen Richard Glardina
DBA: Bellazona Cabinetry and Millworks
Custom cabinetry and millworks
92 Glen Carran Circle
Suite 103
Sparks, NV 89431
Stephen Richard Glardina
DBA: Boots N Garters
Dance studio
92 Glen Carran Circle
Suite 103
Sparks, NV 89431
Spencer Nemetz
DBA: Cabin 61
E-commerce
55 Atemesia Way
Reno, NV 89503
Carrillo Granite Plus LLC
DBA: Carrillo Granite
Granite installation service
5871 Foggy Court
Sun Valley, NV 89433
GPD Holdings LLC
DBA: Coinflip
Financial services
401 Ryland St.
Suite 200-A
Reno, NV 89502
Darryel Higginbotham
DBA: Darryel F. Higginbotham Construction
General contractor
420 Poplar Way
Verdi, NV 89439
Redkirk LLC
DBA: Dead Ringer Analog Bar
Bar
432 E. 4th St.
Reno, NV 89512
Walter Dennis Rexrode
DBA: Dennis Designs
Graphic design and animation
1565 O'Farrell St.
Reno, NV 89503
J & M Sales Inc.
DBA: Fallas
Retail clothing
500 N. McCarran Blvd.
Sparks, NV 89431
FP Stores, Inc.
DBA: Fallas
Retail clothing
6895 Sierra Center Parkway
Reno, NV 89511
ICG Construction, LLC
DBA: ICG Contractors
Construction
7510 Longley Lane
Suite 102
Reno, NV 89511
Ironshore Insurance Services LLC
DBA: Insurematic Agency
Insurance producer
28 Liberty St.
5th Floor
New York, NY 10005
Jose Jesus Leon
DBA: Leon's Construction
Stucco, cement, concrete and masonry contractor
1455 and 1900 East St.
Reno, NV 89503
Margaret Christina Schlosser
DBA: M. Christina Schlosser Consultant
Continence consultant
1565 O'Farrell St.
Reno, NV 89503
Maria Christina Felise
DBA Milania & Co.
Online women's clothing boutique
4800 Kietzke Lane
Apt. 19
Reno, NV 89502
Sierra Home Services LLC
DBA: Mr. Appliance of Carson City
Appliance repair
795 Jacks Valley Road
Carson City, NV 89705
Paula Lou Brock
DBA: Nanagram
Author and book sales
3570 Barron Way
Suite D
Reno, NV 89511
Edgard Navarro-Jacinto
DBA: Navarro Hardscape & Lawn Services
Landscaping services
2545 Westfall Road
Sparks, NV 89436
Carson Mattress Outlet LLC
DBA: Nevada Mattress Outlet
Wholesale mattress and furniture
1534 Pittman Ave.
Sparks, NV 89431
Bayle Maureen Baldock
DBA: Parker Creative
Web site development
1435 Palisade Drive
Reno, NV 89509
Paterson Pacific Parchment Co.
DBA: Paterson Paper
Paper and parchment products
625 Greg St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Sires Family Limited Liability Co.
DBA: Pawsitively Vantastic Mobile Pet Grooming
Mobile pet grooming
8970 Sorcha St.
Reno, NV 89506
Javier Peregrina-Cruz
DBA: Peak Renovations
Handyman services
205 W. Applegate Way
Carson City, NV 89706
Miller Electric Company Inc.
DBA: PEC Mechanical
Heating and air conditioning contractor
3945 Glen St.
Reno, NV 8502
Pinnacle Grinding and Grooving, LLC
DBA: Pinnacle Construction Services
Construction
275 Hill St.
Reno, NV 89501
Ricardo Hernandez
DBA: Platinum Window Tint
Automotive and home window tinting
7555 Silverkist Court
Reno, NV 89506
Katbecgar LLC
DBA: Porch Light Properties
Property rentals
11711 Lakeshore South
Auburn, CA 95602
Performance Printing Center
DBA: PPCIS
Communications, printing, mailing and fulfillment
1695 Industrial Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Sheryl Ann Davis
DBA: SDCreation
Crafts, woodworking and clothing
2241 Muleshoe Road
Battle Mountain, NV 89820
Patricia Ann Elam
DBA: Shannon's Personalized Home Cleaning
Home cleaning services
2660 Idlewild Drive
Reno, NV 809509
Small Batch Toffee, LLC
DBA: Small Batch Toffee of Lake Tahoe
Online retail and wholesale candy sales
948 Harold Drive
No. 8
Incline Village, NV 89451
Flor Demaria Lara
DBA: Superior Cleaning Services
Cleaning services
1942 Richards Place
Apt. 34
Sparks, NV 89431
Ironshore Insurance Services LLC
DBA: Syndicated Risk Services
Insurance producer
28 Liberty St.
5th Floor
New York, NY 10005
Paula Terrero-Vazquez
DBA: Tacos La Guerrera
Taco truck
9402 Aljo Court
Reno, NV 89506
Dimitri Duke
DBA: Tahoe Solar Film
Residential and commercial window tinting
9520 Rusty Nail Drive
Reno, NV 89521
Harriette Alison-Moiola
DBA: The Lucky Star
Retail
221 Vassar St.
Reno, NV 879502
Kristen Nicole Buchanan
DBA: The Parlor
Hair
304 Vassar St.
Reno, NV 89502
Reyes Home Team, LLC
DBA: The Reyes Team
Real estate services
5905 S. Virginia St.
Suite 300
Reno, NV 89502
Kyle Gregory Powning
DBA: The Tube Dude
Steel tubing
265 Bridge St.
Verdi, NV 89439
Patrick Watts
DBA: Windsock Farm
Horse boarding and breeding show
405 Old Ophir Road
Washoe Valley, NV 89704
Ali Akyuz
DBA: Wonder Motors
Retail automotive
269 Wonder St.
Reno, NV 89502