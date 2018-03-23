 Business leads from NNBW for March 19-23, 2018 | nnbw.com

Business leads from NNBW for March 19-23, 2018

Business licenses

 

City of Elko

 

BC Land Service

Land maintenance

Bobette Cousineau

480-353-8116

1372 Arroyo Seco Circle

Elko, NV 89801

 

C & N Construction Co.

Contractor

Lindsay Construction Company Inc.

702-596-7420

4275 W Post Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118

 

DirecTV, LLC

Satellite dish installation

DirecTV, LLC

561-627-3365

1010 N. Saint Mary's St.

9th Floor

San Antonio, TX 78215

 

Envi Me

Retail clothing accessories

Cathy Birch

209-598-8354

345 W. Silver St.

Suite 130

Elko, NV 89801

 

Express Car Wash

Car wash

Big Foot Holding

775-738-2877

330 11th St.

Elko, NV 89801

 

Eyebrows By Karlie

Microblading and permanent makeup

Karlie Nunez

775-388-7059

2574 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

 

Frank Lepori Construction Inc.

Contractor

Frank Lepori

775-337-2063

1580 Hymer Ave.

Suite 100

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Garibaldi's

Restaurant and catering

Jose Marin Perez

208-934-3270

1830 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

 

Hair By Tayler Florez

Cosmetologist

Tayler Florez

775-389-0115

780 W. Silver St.

No. 110

Elko, NV 89801

 

JG Plumbing LLC

Contractor

Juan Gonzalez

702-296-7393

4767 Nevada Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

 

Light Chaser Photography

Photographer

Emily Thompson

775-777-5235
654 Parkridge Parkway

Spring Creek, NV 89815

 

Medallus Urgent Care

Primary and urgent care

Elko Urgent Care

775-400-1510

1780 Browning Way

Elko, NV 89801

 

Neider Hearing LLC

Hearing aid specialist

Neider Hearing LLC

208-733-3340

974 5th St.

Elko, NV 89801

 

Perfect Imperfections

Esthetician

Alma Villano De Soriano

775-385-3679

462 10th St.

Elko, NV 89801

 

Stephanie Styles

Hair stylist

Stephanie Wehde

775-388-2864

844 Court St.

Elko, NV 89801

 

The Hitching Post of Northern Nevada

Wedding venue and event hall

Deborah Barnhart
775-385-2200

539 Court St.

Elko, NV 89801

 

Fictitious firm name filings

 

Washoe County

 

Stephen Richard Glardina

DBA: Bellazona Cabinetry and Millworks

Custom cabinetry and millworks

92 Glen Carran Circle

Suite 103

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Stephen Richard Glardina

DBA: Boots N Garters

Dance studio

92 Glen Carran Circle

Suite 103

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Spencer Nemetz

DBA: Cabin 61

E-commerce

55 Atemesia Way

Reno, NV 89503

 

Carrillo Granite Plus LLC

DBA: Carrillo Granite

Granite installation service

5871 Foggy Court

Sun Valley, NV 89433

 

GPD Holdings LLC

DBA: Coinflip

Financial services

401 Ryland St.

Suite 200-A

Reno, NV 89502

 

Darryel Higginbotham

DBA: Darryel F. Higginbotham Construction

General contractor

420 Poplar Way

Verdi, NV 89439

 

Redkirk LLC

DBA: Dead Ringer Analog Bar

Bar

432 E. 4th St.

Reno, NV 89512

 

Walter Dennis Rexrode

DBA: Dennis Designs

Graphic design and animation

1565 O'Farrell St.

Reno, NV 89503

 

J & M Sales Inc.

DBA: Fallas

Retail clothing

500 N. McCarran Blvd.

Sparks, NV 89431

 

FP Stores, Inc.

DBA: Fallas

Retail clothing

6895 Sierra Center Parkway

Reno, NV 89511

 

ICG Construction, LLC

DBA: ICG Contractors

Construction

7510 Longley Lane

Suite 102

Reno, NV 89511

 

Ironshore Insurance Services LLC

DBA: Insurematic Agency

Insurance producer

28 Liberty St.

5th Floor

New York, NY 10005

 

Jose Jesus Leon

DBA: Leon's Construction

Stucco, cement, concrete and masonry contractor

1455 and 1900 East St.

Reno, NV 89503

 

Margaret Christina Schlosser

DBA: M. Christina Schlosser Consultant

Continence consultant

1565 O'Farrell St.

Reno, NV 89503

 

Maria Christina Felise

DBA Milania & Co.

Online women's clothing boutique

4800 Kietzke Lane

Apt. 19

Reno, NV 89502

 

Sierra Home Services LLC

DBA: Mr. Appliance of Carson City

Appliance repair

795 Jacks Valley Road

Carson City, NV 89705

 

Paula Lou Brock

DBA: Nanagram

Author and book sales

3570 Barron Way

Suite D

Reno, NV 89511

 

Edgard Navarro-Jacinto

DBA: Navarro Hardscape & Lawn Services

Landscaping services

2545 Westfall Road

Sparks, NV 89436

 

Carson Mattress Outlet LLC

DBA: Nevada Mattress Outlet

Wholesale mattress and furniture

1534 Pittman Ave.

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Bayle Maureen Baldock

DBA: Parker Creative

Web site development

1435 Palisade Drive

Reno, NV 89509

 

Paterson Pacific Parchment Co.

DBA: Paterson Paper

Paper and parchment products

625 Greg St.

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Sires Family Limited Liability Co.

DBA: Pawsitively Vantastic Mobile Pet Grooming

Mobile pet grooming

8970 Sorcha St.

Reno, NV 89506

 

Javier Peregrina-Cruz

DBA: Peak Renovations

Handyman services

205 W. Applegate Way

Carson City, NV 89706

 

Miller Electric Company Inc.

DBA: PEC Mechanical

Heating and air conditioning contractor

3945 Glen St.

Reno, NV 8502

 

Pinnacle Grinding and Grooving, LLC

DBA: Pinnacle Construction Services

Construction

275 Hill St.

Reno, NV 89501

 

Ricardo Hernandez

DBA: Platinum Window Tint

Automotive and home window tinting

7555 Silverkist Court

Reno, NV 89506

 

Katbecgar LLC

DBA: Porch Light Properties

Property rentals

11711 Lakeshore South

Auburn, CA 95602

 

Performance Printing Center

DBA: PPCIS
Communications, printing, mailing and fulfillment

1695 Industrial Way

Sparks, NV 89431
Sheryl Ann Davis

DBA: SDCreation

Crafts, woodworking and clothing

2241 Muleshoe Road

Battle Mountain, NV 89820

 

Patricia Ann Elam

DBA: Shannon's Personalized Home Cleaning

Home cleaning services

2660 Idlewild Drive

Reno, NV 809509

 

Small Batch Toffee, LLC

DBA: Small Batch Toffee of Lake Tahoe

Online retail and wholesale candy sales

948 Harold Drive

No. 8

Incline Village, NV 89451

 

Flor Demaria Lara

DBA: Superior Cleaning Services

Cleaning services

1942 Richards Place

Apt. 34
Sparks, NV 89431

 

Ironshore Insurance Services LLC

DBA: Syndicated Risk Services

Insurance producer

28 Liberty St.

5th Floor

New York, NY 10005

 

Paula Terrero-Vazquez

DBA: Tacos La Guerrera

Taco truck

9402 Aljo Court

Reno, NV 89506

 

Dimitri Duke

DBA: Tahoe Solar Film

Residential and commercial window tinting

9520 Rusty Nail Drive

Reno, NV 89521

 

Harriette Alison-Moiola

DBA: The Lucky Star

Retail

221 Vassar St.

Reno, NV 879502

 

Kristen Nicole Buchanan

DBA: The Parlor

Hair

304 Vassar St.

Reno, NV 89502

 

Reyes Home Team, LLC

DBA: The Reyes Team

Real estate services

5905 S. Virginia St.

Suite 300

Reno, NV 89502

 

Kyle Gregory Powning

DBA: The Tube Dude

Steel tubing

265 Bridge St.

Verdi, NV 89439

 

Patrick Watts

DBA: Windsock Farm

Horse boarding and breeding show

405 Old Ophir Road

Washoe Valley, NV 89704

 

Ali Akyuz

DBA: Wonder Motors

Retail automotive

269 Wonder St.

Reno, NV 89502

 

 