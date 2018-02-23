Business Leads from NNBW for week of Feb. 26, 2018
February 23, 2018
Fictitious firm name filings
Washoe County
Jonathan Gama-Garcia
DBA: Empresa Cutro Veinte
Clothing line
3295 S. Virginia St.
Apt. 276
Reno, NV 89502
Lip Service Inc.
Marcella Reyes Robinowitz
DBA: Infonet Publications
Internet services
245 E. Liberty St.
Suite 200
Reno, NV 89501
Blue Whale Coffee Company LLC
Abraham Joseph Feroah Marino
DBA: Nameless Coffee & Tea House
Snack bar
32 Cheney St.
Reno, NV 89501
Lucentree LLC
Teresa Melendrez
DBA: Talltree
Consulting services
205 Morning Dawn Lane
Sparks, NV 89441
Keith Balsiger Agency, Inc.
DBA: Balsiger Insurance
Insurance brokerage
6380 Mae Anne Ave.
Unit 7
Reno, NV 89523
Clubwear, LLC
Christine Hilts
DBA: Clubwear By Christine Storm
Retail golf apparel and accessories
14720 Chateau Court
Reno, NV 89511
Proscape Ventures, LLC
April Eteluna Wilkin
DBA: Proscape Landscape Management
Lawn maintenance
86 Linehan Road
Carson City, NV 89706
Salvador Rodriguez-Velazquez and Mario Roberto Garcia
DBA: M & S Janitorial Maintenance
Cleaning and countertop resurfacing
1906 3rd St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Evolution Lawn Service L.L.C.
Edgar Rios-Miranda
DBA: Evolution Lawn Service
Lawn service
10555 Chesapeake Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Amdis L.L.C.
Bret Greenburg
DBA: Homefront Systems
Consumer electronics installation and service
1601 Byrd Drive
Sparks, NV 89431
Amdis L.L.C.
Bret Greenburg
DBA: BITS
Business IT support and integration
1601 Byrd Drive
Sparks, NV 89431
Robison, Sharp, Sullivan & Brust, Ltd.
Dearmond Sharp
DBA: Robison, Sharp, Sullivan & Brust
Professional legal services
71 Washington St.
Reno, NV 89503
Lindsay Mae Spry
DBA: Mobile Masterpiece
Mobile painting
3050 Everett Drive
Reno, NV 89503
Emily Paul
DBA: Bramble Pie
Cottage food
6125 N. Deer Meadows Court
Reno, NV 89519
Nevada Divorce & Document Services, Inc.
Victoria Crockett
DBA: Nevada Divorce & Document Services
Document preparation
338 California Ave.
Reno, NV 89509
M and M Aquatics Inc.
Metrius Fair
DBA: M and M Aquatics of Reno
Pool and spa maintenance
3170 E. Sunset Road
Suite B
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Bioactive Solutions, Inc.
Lyle Peterson
DBA; Sidebar Direct
Nutraceutical Distribution
4840 Mill St.
Suite 5
Reno, NV 89502
Recoveryas L.L.C.
McKay Whiting
DBA: Recoveryas.com
Call center
14825 Kievett Lane
Reno, NV 89521
Rachael Barajas
DBA: Bake Love Craft
Home-based baking and crafts
8820 Silver Dawn Court
Reno, NV 89506
Reno Investors 1, LLC
Derek Graham
DBA: Marina's Edge Apartments
Apartment leasing
591 Spring Meadow Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Diana Cortes
DBA: Diana's House Cleaning
Janitorial services
6405 Adobe Springs Court
Sparks, NV 89436
Elizabeth Spezia
DBA: A.L.M.A. Girls
Online clothing sales
10455 Palm Desert Drive
Sparks, NV 89441
Irene Baldovino
DBA: I & C Cleaning Services
House cleaning
191 Penny Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Jeremy Evans
DBA: Artistic Vision CNC Services
Custom art
1695 Eastlake Blvd.
Washoe Valley, NV 89704
Perlita Cabrera
DBA: Pause By Jurassic Perl
Nails
1250 Sullivan Lane
Unit 11
Sparks, NV 89431
Gilmar Raquel Martinez-Contreras
DBA: Godoy's Cleaning Service
Cleaning services
8900 Silverkist Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Jordan Patrick Basile
DBA: Tahoemade
Clothing
390 State St.
Reno, NV 89501
Hunter Troy Moranville
DBA: Red Sierra Visuals
Video production
545 Shamrock Lane
Reno, NV 89509
Sutton Consulting Co.
Natasha Inessmall Sutton
DBA: Changing Dynamics
Political consulting and graphic design
219 Caliente St.
Reno, NV 89509
Sutton Consulting Co.
Natasha Inessmall Sutton
DBA: Small Design Lab
Graphic design
219 Caliente St.
Reno, NV 89509
Inspire! LLC
Jessica Smith
DBA: Jessica Smith RN Coach
Business, professional coaching and consulting
21133 Mount Lewis Court
Reno, NV 89508
Dairy and Food Nutrition Council of the Southeast, Inc.
Thomas Dorsey
DBA: Dairy West
Dairy marketing and promotions
743 Touchmark Ave.
Meridian, ID 83642
Lynn Crescenzo Chapel
DBA: Drips Coffee Truck
Coffee truck
385 Freeport Blvd.
No. 21
Sparks, NV 89431
Exclusively Paralegal LLC
Elizabeth Kristie
DBA: Returning Wealth to the People
Services
1275 Hidden River Court
Reno, NV 89523
Alysas Denae Millim
DBA: Wings and Strings
Mobile food vending
121 N. California St.
Yerington, NV 89447
CFI III, Inc.
Amir Erez
DBA: Robinson & Associates
Professional business services
5230 Las Virgenes Road
Suite 210
Calabasas, CA 91320
Ashley Dawn Turney
DBA: Perfectly Polished
Direct sales
3560 San Mateo Ave.
Reno, NV 89509
Ryan Sutliff
DBA: Biggest Little Haulers
Junk removal and hauling
1997 Plumas St.
Reno, NV 89509
John Anthony Hernandez
DBA: KAOS Mobile Entertainment
DJ music service
1830 Cambridge Hills Court
Reno, NV 89523
Andre McLeod
DBA: Hoosier Made Trucking
Trucking services
10680 Vista Bella Lane
Reno, NV 89521
Michelle Minck
DBA: Effervescents
Bath and body products
8400 Fairway Chase Trail
Reno, NV 89523
TDA Enterprises, Inc.
Angel Handlin
DBA: Technology Design Associates
Audio and video integration
5401 Longley Lane
Suite 38
Reno, NV 89511
Robison Wildlife Consulting
Michael Robison
DBA: Mike Robison Photography
Photography
5890 Mitra Way
Reno, NV 89523
Alex Luis and Travis Jay Adame
DBA: Brother's Restoration
Auto and home restoration
3194 Cobrita Court
Sparks, NV 89436
Mario Torres Ponce and Karen Castruita-Sanchez
DBA: Fernico Professional Cleaning
House cleaning services
501 National Ave.
No. 17
Tahoe Vista, CA 96148
Grizaly Flats, LLC
Alyce Brown
DBA: Forget Me Knot Embroidery
Embroidery and e-Commerce
22100 N. Red Rock Road
Reno, NV 89508
Edward Joseph Elliott-Koch
DBA: Seer Web Solutions
Web design
4180 Rio Poco Road
Reno, NV 89502
Constance Rae Boyd
DBA: ZRB
Accounting and bookkeeping services
18252 Pin Oak Court
Reno, NV 89508
Healthy People Healthcare Advisory Group
Katharine Iskrant
DBA: Healthy People
Consulting, auditing and educational resources
681 Tumbleweed Circle
Incline Village, NV 89451
Soulspa LLC
Jamie Lynn Oberg
DBA: Soulspa
Massage haven
540 W. 2nd St.
Suite 1
Reno, NV 89503
Debra Roen
DBA: Finishing Touch Pools
Swimming pool maintenance
527 Kirkland Court
Reno, NV 89511
PRM Corp.
Paul Richard Mattick
DBA: Northern Nevada Flooring
Flooring contractor
2900 Vassar St.
Suite 15-C
Reno, NV 89502
Nevada Glass Repair, LLC
Pamela Jean Douglass
DBA: Reno Superglass
Scratch and chip repair for glass
3258 Forest View Lane
Reno, NV 89511
Jerome Gollahon
DBA: Jay's Snack Shack
Food vending
18611 Ivyberry Court
Reno, NV 89508
Cooley's Café LLC
Nicole Shanta Cooley
DBA: Cooley's Café
Mobile restaurant
1380 Coachman Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Tiandra Nguyen
DBA: Bella
Mobile catering
7981 Mariner Cove Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Charles Nay
DBA: Nay Excavation
Excavation
10205 Silver Knolls Blvd.
Reno, NV 89508
Edward and John Lewis
DBA: Juicy's Giant Hamburgers
Restaurant
3981 S. McCarran Blvd.
Reno, NV 89502
Edward and John Lewis
DBA: Juicy's Giant Hamburgers
Restaurant
301 S. Wells Ave.
Reno, NV 89502
Stan Boyett & Son, Inc.
Ken Berns, Dale Boyett, Scott Castle, John Kruse, Kathleen Hollowell, and Clark Nakamura
DBA: Fuel station
2191 Pyramid Way
Sparks, NV 89431
Kristin Pietrzak
DBA: Ward Custom Painting
Painting
275 Union Mills Road
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Alexandra Mayes Hamblin
DBA: AMVZE
Photography
2700 Plumas St.
Apt. 109
Reno, NV 89509