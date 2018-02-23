 Business Leads from NNBW for week of Feb. 26, 2018 | nnbw.com

Business Leads from NNBW for week of Feb. 26, 2018

NNBW Staff

Fictitious firm name filings

Washoe County

 

Jonathan Gama-Garcia

DBA: Empresa Cutro Veinte

Clothing line

3295 S. Virginia St.

Recommended Stories For You

Apt. 276

Reno, NV 89502

 

Lip Service Inc.

Marcella Reyes Robinowitz

DBA: Infonet Publications

Internet services

245 E. Liberty St.

Suite 200

Reno, NV 89501

 

Blue Whale Coffee Company LLC

Abraham Joseph Feroah Marino

DBA: Nameless Coffee & Tea House

Snack bar

32 Cheney St.

Reno, NV 89501

 

Lucentree LLC

Teresa Melendrez

DBA: Talltree

Consulting services

205 Morning Dawn Lane

Sparks, NV 89441

 

Keith Balsiger Agency, Inc.

DBA: Balsiger Insurance

Insurance brokerage

6380 Mae Anne Ave.

Unit 7

Reno, NV 89523

 

Clubwear, LLC

Christine Hilts

DBA: Clubwear By Christine Storm

Retail golf apparel and accessories

14720 Chateau Court

Reno, NV 89511

 

Proscape Ventures, LLC

April Eteluna Wilkin

DBA: Proscape Landscape Management

Lawn maintenance

86 Linehan Road

Carson City, NV 89706

 

Salvador Rodriguez-Velazquez and Mario Roberto Garcia

DBA: M & S Janitorial Maintenance

Cleaning and countertop resurfacing

1906 3rd St.

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Evolution Lawn Service L.L.C.

Edgar Rios-Miranda

DBA: Evolution Lawn Service

Lawn service

10555 Chesapeake Drive

Reno, NV 89506

 

Amdis L.L.C.

Bret Greenburg

DBA: Homefront Systems

Consumer electronics installation and service

1601 Byrd Drive

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Amdis L.L.C.

Bret Greenburg

DBA: BITS

Business IT support and integration

1601 Byrd Drive

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Robison, Sharp, Sullivan & Brust, Ltd.

Dearmond Sharp

DBA: Robison, Sharp, Sullivan & Brust

Professional legal services

71 Washington St.

Reno, NV 89503

 

Lindsay Mae Spry

DBA: Mobile Masterpiece

Mobile painting

3050 Everett Drive

Reno, NV 89503

 

Emily Paul

DBA: Bramble Pie

Cottage food

6125 N. Deer Meadows Court

Reno, NV 89519

 

Nevada Divorce & Document Services, Inc.

Victoria Crockett

DBA: Nevada Divorce & Document Services

Document preparation

338 California Ave.

Reno, NV 89509

 

M and M Aquatics Inc.

Metrius Fair

DBA: M and M Aquatics of Reno

Pool and spa maintenance

3170 E. Sunset Road

Suite B

Las Vegas, NV 89120

 

Bioactive Solutions, Inc.

Lyle Peterson

DBA; Sidebar Direct

Nutraceutical Distribution

4840 Mill St.

Suite 5

Reno, NV 89502

 

Recoveryas L.L.C.

McKay Whiting

DBA: Recoveryas.com

Call center

14825 Kievett Lane

Reno, NV 89521

 

Rachael Barajas

DBA: Bake Love Craft

Home-based baking and crafts

8820 Silver Dawn Court

Reno, NV 89506

 

Reno Investors 1, LLC

Derek Graham

DBA: Marina's Edge Apartments

Apartment leasing

591 Spring Meadow Drive

Sparks, NV 89434

 

Diana Cortes

DBA: Diana's House Cleaning

Janitorial services

6405 Adobe Springs Court

Sparks, NV 89436

 

Elizabeth Spezia

DBA: A.L.M.A. Girls

Online clothing sales

10455 Palm Desert Drive

Sparks, NV 89441

 

Irene Baldovino

DBA: I & C Cleaning Services

House cleaning

191 Penny Way

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Jeremy Evans

DBA: Artistic Vision CNC Services

Custom art

1695 Eastlake Blvd.

Washoe Valley, NV 89704

 

Perlita Cabrera

DBA: Pause By Jurassic Perl

Nails

1250 Sullivan Lane

Unit 11

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Gilmar Raquel Martinez-Contreras

DBA: Godoy's Cleaning Service

Cleaning services

8900 Silverkist Drive

Reno, NV 89506

 

Jordan Patrick Basile

DBA: Tahoemade

Clothing

390 State St.

Reno, NV 89501

 

Hunter Troy Moranville

DBA: Red Sierra Visuals

Video production

545 Shamrock Lane

Reno, NV 89509

 

Sutton Consulting Co.

Natasha Inessmall Sutton

DBA: Changing Dynamics

Political consulting and graphic design

219 Caliente St.

Reno, NV 89509

 

Sutton Consulting Co.

Natasha Inessmall Sutton

DBA: Small Design Lab

Graphic design

219 Caliente St.

Reno, NV 89509

 

Inspire! LLC

Jessica Smith

DBA: Jessica Smith RN Coach

Business, professional coaching and consulting

21133 Mount Lewis Court

Reno, NV 89508

 

Dairy and Food Nutrition Council of the Southeast, Inc.

Thomas Dorsey

DBA: Dairy West

Dairy marketing and promotions

743 Touchmark Ave.

Meridian, ID 83642

 

Lynn Crescenzo Chapel

DBA: Drips Coffee Truck

Coffee truck

385 Freeport Blvd.

No. 21

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Exclusively Paralegal LLC

Elizabeth Kristie

DBA: Returning Wealth to the People

Services

1275 Hidden River Court

Reno, NV 89523

 

Alysas Denae Millim

DBA: Wings and Strings

Mobile food vending

121 N. California St.

Yerington, NV 89447

 

CFI III, Inc.

Amir Erez

DBA: Robinson & Associates

Professional business services

5230 Las Virgenes Road

Suite 210

Calabasas, CA 91320

 

Ashley Dawn Turney

DBA: Perfectly Polished

Direct sales

3560 San Mateo Ave.

Reno, NV 89509

 

Ryan Sutliff

DBA: Biggest Little Haulers

Junk removal and hauling

1997 Plumas St.

Reno, NV 89509

 

John Anthony Hernandez

DBA: KAOS Mobile Entertainment

DJ music service

1830 Cambridge Hills Court

Reno, NV 89523

 

Andre McLeod

DBA: Hoosier Made Trucking

Trucking services

10680 Vista Bella Lane

Reno, NV 89521

 

Michelle Minck

DBA: Effervescents

Bath and body products

8400 Fairway Chase Trail

Reno, NV 89523

 

TDA Enterprises, Inc.

Angel Handlin

DBA: Technology Design Associates

Audio and video integration

5401 Longley Lane

Suite 38

Reno, NV 89511

 

Robison Wildlife Consulting

Michael Robison

DBA: Mike Robison Photography

Photography

5890 Mitra Way

Reno, NV 89523

 

Alex Luis and Travis Jay Adame

DBA: Brother's Restoration

Auto and home restoration

3194 Cobrita Court

Sparks, NV 89436

 

Mario Torres Ponce and Karen Castruita-Sanchez

DBA: Fernico Professional Cleaning

House cleaning services

501 National Ave.

No. 17

Tahoe Vista, CA 96148

 

Grizaly Flats, LLC

Alyce Brown

DBA: Forget Me Knot Embroidery

Embroidery and e-Commerce

22100 N. Red Rock Road

Reno, NV 89508

 

Edward Joseph Elliott-Koch

DBA: Seer Web Solutions

Web design

4180 Rio Poco Road

Reno, NV 89502

 

Constance Rae Boyd

DBA: ZRB

Accounting and bookkeeping services

18252 Pin Oak Court

Reno, NV 89508

 

Healthy People Healthcare Advisory Group

Katharine Iskrant

DBA: Healthy People

Consulting, auditing and educational resources

681 Tumbleweed Circle

Incline Village, NV 89451

 

Soulspa LLC

Jamie Lynn Oberg

DBA: Soulspa

Massage haven

540 W. 2nd St.

Suite 1

Reno, NV 89503

 

Debra Roen

DBA: Finishing Touch Pools

Swimming pool maintenance

527 Kirkland Court

Reno, NV 89511

 

PRM Corp.

Paul Richard Mattick

DBA: Northern Nevada Flooring

Flooring contractor

2900 Vassar St.

Suite 15-C

Reno, NV 89502

 

Nevada Glass Repair, LLC

Pamela Jean Douglass

DBA: Reno Superglass

Scratch and chip repair for glass

3258 Forest View Lane

Reno, NV 89511

 

Jerome Gollahon

DBA: Jay's Snack Shack

Food vending

18611 Ivyberry Court

Reno, NV 89508

 

Cooley's Café LLC

Nicole Shanta Cooley

DBA: Cooley's Café

Mobile restaurant

1380 Coachman Drive

Sparks, NV 89434

 

Tiandra Nguyen

DBA: Bella

Mobile catering

7981 Mariner Cove Drive

Reno, NV 89506

 

Charles Nay

DBA: Nay Excavation

Excavation

10205 Silver Knolls Blvd.

Reno, NV 89508

 

Edward and John Lewis

DBA: Juicy's Giant Hamburgers

Restaurant

3981 S. McCarran Blvd.

Reno, NV 89502

 

Edward and John Lewis

DBA: Juicy's Giant Hamburgers

Restaurant

301 S. Wells Ave.

Reno, NV 89502

 

Stan Boyett & Son, Inc.

Ken Berns, Dale Boyett, Scott Castle, John Kruse, Kathleen Hollowell, and Clark Nakamura

DBA: Fuel station

2191 Pyramid Way

Sparks, NV 89431

 

Kristin Pietrzak

DBA: Ward Custom Painting

Painting

275 Union Mills Road

Sun Valley, NV 89433

 

Alexandra Mayes Hamblin

DBA: AMVZE

Photography

2700 Plumas St.

Apt. 109

Reno, NV 89509

 