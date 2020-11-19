Caesars Entertainment releases 2019-2020 CSR report

A statue is adorned with a gold face mask in front of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Photo: Mikayla Whitmore / The Nevada Independent

RENO, Nev. — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. earlier this month published its 2019-2020 PEOPLE PLANET PLAY Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

According to a Nov. 10 press release, the report serves as the “framework underpinning Caesars Entertainment’s CSR strategy, addressing the ways in which Caesars makes a positive contribution to people, the environment and communities through its business and responsible conduct.”

Data included in this year’s report is from 2019 and the first half of 2020, according to the company, thus representative of Caesars properties prior to the $17.3 billion merger with Reno-based Eldorado Resorts, which officially closed in July.

The report outlines how the newly formed company remains committed to CSR moving forward.

“This year has certainly presented opportunities and challenges as we respond to the pandemic throughout the U.S.,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement. “Perhaps most importantly, we see this as an opportunity to work together in the newly formed Caesars Entertainment, bridging our community-driven efforts and strengthening them within a larger organization. Where we had set platforms and programs that impacted so many, we can build them up and make them stronger and more impactful than ever before.”

The Report covers Caesars’ “key impacts and achievements” in seven key areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI); positive experiences for guests; social impact; responsible gaming; family values at work; environmental sustainability; and governance.

Go here to read the full report.