CAMCO North acquires community associations

CAMCO North, a community association service company, acquired the homeowners association management division of the Carson City-based Valley Realty & Management, adding 20 northern Nevada community associations to its management portfolio in northern Nevada.

The homeowners associations that CAMCO North will take over include single-family homes and condominiums in Carson City, Dayton, Minden and the Gardnerville areas.

Valley Realty & Management will retain its real estate sales and property management business for rental units. Nate Harris, owner/broker of Valley Realty & Management, said Valley Realty's property management team members Shelia Cass, administrative assistant, Katie Rogacs, provisional community association manager and Mike Trudell, supervisory community association manager have joined CAMCO North.

Norm Rosensteel, PCAM, president of CAMCO North, said the acquisition helps CAMCO expand its brand into the Carson Valley and beyond while bringing additional expertise and benefits to all clients. "It is our ultimate goal to partner with companies where we can not only expand our brand, but also better serve the clients and employees with improved services, technology, professionalism and experience."

In addition to working with existing associations, CAMCO North provides services to help set up new associations that are beginning construction, as well as prepare budgets and assist with document review for developers.