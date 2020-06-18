Campagni Auto Group donates $5,000 in scholarships

From left, Carson City Toyota former General Manager Dana Whaley, WNC Executive Director of Institutional Development Niki Gladys and Carson City Toyota General Manager Jeff Campagni.

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Each year, Carson City Toyota, part of the Campagni Auto Group, provides scholarships to area high school students to attend Western Nevada College.

In early June, the company announced a $5,000 donation help students attend WNC in fall 2020 to pursue an associate degree of choice and careers in auto mechanics.

“The Dick Campagni Automotive Scholarship was created four years ago to benefit this community by offering local students help in attaining higher education and, with that, their best chance at a successful future,” Dana Whaley, longtime general manager of the Dick Campagni Auto Group, said in a June 3 press release.

Besides recent high school graduates, this year’s Campagni Auto Group donation will also support scholarships through WNC’s Higher Education in Prison program.

“Campagni Auto Group is leading the way in this community,” HEP Coordinator Deb Conrad said in a statement. “They initiated the development of a new program at Northern Nevada Correctional Center, in conjunction with Nevada Department of Corrections, Western Nevada College and Carson Adult High School, to provide a career pathway in the automotive service and repair industry for incarcerated men. Not only did Campagni step forward with the idea, they are providing partnership, expertise and insight as the program moves toward launching the first pilot.

“They are also generously providing scholarship funds for incarcerated students who are underserved and often unable to afford to take college courses without financial assistance. This kind of leadership in our community is an inspiration.”

In addition to seeding student success at WNC, the Campagni Auto Group supports the annual WNC Golf for Education Tournament with hole-in-one prizes, including a brand-new car.

“Campagni Auto Group is an important partner to Western Nevada College and we couldn’t appreciate their support more than we do right now,” said WNC Executive Director of Institutional Development Niki Gladys. “Students need our community’s support more than ever and, as always, Dick Campagni’s team is leading the way.”