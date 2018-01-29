Capital Insurance teams with fire department for teddy bear drive

Capital Insurance Group has partnered with the Reno Fire Department for a special three-week Teddy Bear Drive from Monday, Jan. 29, through Friday, Feb. 16.

Both organizations are collecting teddy bears and plush animals to utilize for children dealing with crisis situations. Throughout the year, the fire department and other emergency responders administer stuffed animals to children for the purpose of providing comfort and helping to ease their fears.

Donation bins are available at Capital Insurance Group’s office at 9400 Double R Boulevard in Reno and Reno City hall, 1 E. 1st Street in Reno.

These locations are preferred, but citizens can also drop off donations at the one of 14 Reno fire stations.