Carson City AAA office provides DVM services

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in partnership with AAA are expanding services to include over–the-counter DMV transactions—vehicle registration, license plates and other services—at the Carson City AAA branch office.

Services available at the AAA location will include vehicle related transactions such as registrations, title transfers, duplicate registrations, temporary or one-day movement permits, handicapped placards, special plate orders and license plate replacements, transfers and surrenders.

Consumers have had access to "DMV in a Box" kiosks at AAA since 2008, including three units which accept cash. This latest program will now add the convenience of vehicle registration transactions in the AAA office, located at 2901 South Carson Street in Carson City, NV 89701.

The service will also be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Carson City AAA office will be the first to provide DMV services from two different states, Nevada and California, in one location.