Carson City apartment complex sold

Royal Vista Apartments, a 98-unit complex located at 3230 Imperial Way in Carson City, has been sold for $7 million.

The buyer, a limited liability company, was undisclosed.

The property, built in 1978, consists of one studio unit and 97 one-bedroom units. The seller has already begun upgrades on the units and is now 33 percent of them are completed.

Kenneth N. Blomsterberg and Ryan Rife, investment specialists in the Reno office of Marcus & Millichap, has the exclusive listing rights to the property on behalf of the seller, who is also undisclosed. Marcus & Millichap is a commercial real estate services firm with offices in Reno and across the United States and Canada.