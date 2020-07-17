Carson City Chamber Leadership Institute graduates 20

Photo: The 2020 Carson City Chamber Leadership Institute graduates pose following their graduation July 8.

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Carson City Chamber Institute Leadership Class of 2020 graduated on July 8.

Twenty students were presented their Leadership Certificate of Completion by Mayor Robert Crowell — honorary graduate of the Class of 2012 — who has presented each class with their certificates since becoming mayor in 2008.

The primary purpose of the eight-month session is to create future leaders in Carson City, which incudes completing a class project “to further enhance the quality of life of our citizens,” according to a press release from the chamber.

The 2020 class chose two projects: one to create a warm atmosphere within CASA of Carson City, the nonprofit for abused children, by repainting and redecorating two receiving rooms; and the second to enhance the legacy left by the Class of 2019 that built Carson City’s first bee habitat (Carson City was selected as the 76th Bee City USA in 2018 and has been a Tree City USA for the past 26 years) behind the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center by creating an inviting trailhead for the Foothill Trail and enhancing the CTH Serenity Stroll.

Through fundraising and volunteerism, the class completed both projects in time for graduation that was held at the trail head of the Foothill Trail. Hikers now have the opportunity to stroll quietly along the trails, enjoying the unique and original art project created by Washoe Valley Custom Metal Graphics artist Robbie St. Clair.

Through a combined grant from U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Division of Forestry, and UNR Extension, College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources, 25 bee-friendly trees were planted along the hillside and along the Serenity Stroll .Benches were installed on both trails along with new trail head signage.

The date of the 2021 Leadership Institute has not been announced because of the continuing concern of COVID-19.

Class of 2020 graduates are as follows: Carol Akers – Carson City Consolidated Municipality; Lori Baxter – Bella Vita Bistro & Catering Company; Vanna Bells – Carson City Library; Jeff Downs – Western Nevada College; Selina Giesler – City National Bank; Tina Holland – Visiting Angels; Tandi Maginnis – Community Counseling Center; Maureen McGrew – Greater Nevada Credit Union; Desi Navarro – Carson City Consolidated Municipality; Joe Ortiz – Hoffman Plumbing LLC; James “Jim” Primka – Carson City Sheriff’s Office; Garrit Pruyt – Carson City District Attorney’s Office; Bob Roll – Cinderlite Trucking Corporation; Brandy Runge-Rundell – Eagle Valley Children’s Home; Adam Shochat – Southwest Gas Corporation; Lisa K. Taylor – UNR Cooperative Extension; Christine Tuttle – Carson City Sheriff’s Office; Nicole Walker – Eagle Valley Children’s Home; Kris Wells – AT&T; and Ashley Wilhelm – Nevada State Bank.