Carson City commits funds to historic Bank Saloon restoration project

Aaron West, CEO of the Nevada Builders Association, describes the renovation work on the Bank Saloon on Dec. 9.

Photo: Anne Knowles

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Bank Saloon restoration project is getting a boost from Carson City.

The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee last week approved a $25,000 match under the city’s Facade Improvement Program for the historic building’s exterior rehab.

“Thank you for citizens of Carson City for taking a blighted property and making a silk purse out of a sow’s ear,” said Ronni Hannaman, RACC chair.

The total cost of the exterior project is $59,900, according to the application submitted by Nevada Builders Alliance, the downtown property’s owner.

“We’re really excited about the project,” said Aaron West, the construction group’s CEO. “We should be done by Oct. 1 and hopefully be announcing an operator soon.”

The facade design has undergone several iterations, West said, as project planners have encountered structural problems and worked with the Historic Resources Commission to make it “period correct.”

The builders alliance purchased the building, long-known as Jack’s Bar, two years ago. The restoration design and construction is being done by Frame Architecture Inc. and Miles Construction.

The saloon was the only application for the city’s facade improvement program this fiscal year. The program is funded with $50,000, the remainder of which will roll over into undesignated funds for the new fiscal year, starting July 1.

The program, established in 2016, has helped revitalize properties in the city’s redevelopment areas, particularly downtown buildings such as the former Horseshoe Club.