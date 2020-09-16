Carson City company earns ‘U.S. Company of the Year’ honor

The recognition of Pro Group "as an outstanding and exemplary firm in the alternative risk transfer industry is appreciated and humbling," says company Vice President Renea Louie.

File Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Pro Group Captive Management Services Inc. announced recently it won the “U.S. Company of the Year Alternative Risk Transfer Solutions” award from ACQ Global Awards for the second year in a row.

“Pro Group is honored and thanks ACQ for the award. Their endorsement and recognition of Pro Group as an outstanding and exemplary firm in the alternative risk transfer industry is appreciated and humbling,” Renea Louie, Vice President of Pro Group Captive Management Services, said in an Aug. 27 press release. “The industry, works incredibly hard and Pro Group has worked tirelessly to respond to the challenges, needs of business owners in these unprecedented times, and always strives to provide best practice solutions and initiatives.”

Since 2006, the ACQ Global Awards has recognized achievement, innovation and brilliance. Annually, surveys are conducted with more than 210,000 voters to “identify companies and individuals that are responding most successfully and intelligently to the issues, challenges and needs that face business,” according to the release.

“More now than ever, alternative risk transfer solutions, including captives, are incredibly relevant, needed and provide solutions to business in not just extraordinary times but consistently for years,” Louie stated. “We are very proud of the Pro Group team and their dedication to quality, innovation and excellence in service.”

Go to awards.acq5.com to learn more about ACQ Global Awards.

Established in 2002, Carson City-based Pro Group Captive Management Services, Inc., is a national captive management company specializing in alternative risk transfer solutions for businesses.

Pro Group’s sister company, Pro Group Management, Inc., established in 1994, is a premier administrator of self-insured groups for workers’ compensation in Nevada.