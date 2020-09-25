Carson City offering $1 million worth of PPE to businesses

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City is providing personal protective equipment to businesses for free under its Business Supply Assistance program, thanks to federal CARES Act funding.

This summer, the State of Nevada allocated $10.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to Carson City, all of which must be spent by Dec. 30, 2020.

On Aug. 5, the Carson City Board of Supervisors approved a plan for $1 million of that total “to be used to purchase personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies for citywide distribution to ensure the safety of public employees, hospital employees, businesses, patrons, adults and children,” according to the city.

The program launched Thursday; businesses with a valid Carson City business license can apply to receive disposable gloves, masks, sanitizer and other PPE and sanitation supplies needed to comply with current public health requirements.

Orders will be dropped off at business locations within Carson City.

All orders must be made online at carson.org/ppe. For application assistance call 775-887-2100.