Carson City residential projects moving forward

Dirt is moving again on the residential project behind Carson City's Kohl's department store.

Jackson Village was approved by the Board of Supervisors in October 2015 and a site improvement permit was issued. Some work was done, but the construction site has been inactive for more than a year.

Site work is underway again and the developer expects to get building permits in January to build the first two units, according to Don Smit, Jackson Village project manager for Project One Inc.

"We'll have two models ready by Monday, April 2," said Smit, who said additional permits will be pulled as construction continues.

Smit said the project's delays were because of a change in ownership and Jackson Village is now moving forward exactly as designed.

The planned unit development (PUD) consists of 41 single-family homes on 3.66 acres on Eagle Lane. The PUD application described four home models: two-story two-bedroom, two-story three bedroom, two and one-half story three bedroom, and three-story three bedroom.

Still up in the air is another major residential development in the city, the Vintage at King's Canyon project off Mountain Street and Ormsby Boulevard.

Vince Scott, the developer, said he expects to close escrow on the land sale in January.

The roughly 80-acre property went back on the market briefly in October for a listing price of $16.5 million.

At the time, Patricia Clark, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, who represents the property's sellers, Andersen Family Associates, said the family expected to close the deal with Scott but wanted the property listed in the meantime.

Clark and Bruce Robertson, a broker with NAI Alliance who's representing Scott in the sale, said they expected the sale to be completed before the end of the year.

Scott said he's working with an equity partner and a lender who's still conducting due diligence on the property sale and it should be completed by the end of January.

A dormant project is back in action north of Sunridge Drive in the border area of Carson City and Douglas County.

On Dec. 12 the Douglas County Planning Commission approved a variance for a new development called Valley Knolls.

The development will include 178 houses on 87.2 acres of land bought by John Serpa a dozen years ago at a Bureau of Land Management auction. The project was originally proposed in 2007 with 300 houses.

The variance goes to the Douglas County Commission next for final approval.

Kurt Hildebrand of The Record-Courier contributed to this report.