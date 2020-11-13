Carson City Toyota donates $1,000 to affordable housing property

Carson City Toyota recently presented Richards Crossing, a Nevada Rural Housing Authority affordable housing property, a $1,000 donation to help provide residents household items.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City Toyota recently presented Richards Crossing, a Nevada Rural Housing Authority affordable housing property, a $1,000 donation to help provide residents household items.

“As much as we’ve been fortunate to give back to this community, we are still always learning about the many great resources and nonprofits here we aren’t even aware of,” Carson City Toyota General Manager Jeff Campagni said in a statement. “Richards Crossing came up in a conversation, so we reached out and asked if they could use some new supplies. We are always proud to support the diverse needs of this community and our neighbors.”

Richards Crossing, located at 430 Jeanell Drive, features 39 single-family units for homeless and extremely low-income individuals, according tot he housing authority.

“Eight units are reserved for chronically homeless veterans and receive rental assistance from the U.S. Veterans Administration, while the other 31 units will receive Section 8 project-based rental assistance,” according to the press release. “Through its innovative approach of also providing support services, Richards Crossing helps residents move toward self-sufficiency.”

After touring Richards Crossing and learning about its mission, Campagni volunteered to match the donation made by Toyota, adding another $1,000 personally.

“When we heard about their goals for the upcoming holiday season for the residents, it was clear how hard everyone works there to ensure it feels like a ‘home’ and a safe place for a fresh start,” Campagni said in a statement. “This will hopefully help them be able to provide some of those resources for their residents.”