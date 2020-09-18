Carson City’s Miles Construction donates $5,000 to local Boys & Girls club

Bill Miles of Miles Construction (back right) and Katie Leao (back left) of The Boys & Girls Club of Western Nevada, along with Club Members, hold the $5,000 check.

Photo: RAD Media

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City-based Miles Construction recently presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada with a $5,000 check in support of nonprofit’s Luau 2020 event and fundraiser, which was held virtually on Sept. 12.

According to a press release, the money supports general operating costs for the Club and was provided in advance of the organization’s annual fundraiser.

“Miles Construction has been giving to the Club for 16 years,” Katie Leao, executive director for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, said in a statement. “They have given $38,000 over the last decade and we are so appreciative of Miles for all they have done for the Club. From donating to coming in and working on the Club itself, they are so generous.

“We are lucky that they are a community partner and love the youth of Carson City and Carson Valley.”