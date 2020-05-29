Carson company giving away sanitizer to local businesses this morning

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A Carson City company says it will give away 1-gallon containers of hand sanitizer this morning, Friday, May 29.

Nevada Labs, located at 4610 Arrowhead Way, will hand out 100 1-gallon jugs to local business owners to help the effort to reopen businesses under Phase 2 of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plan, which launches today.

The company will erect a drive-through tent from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday to distribute the hand sanitizer.

Interested local business owners are asked to bring a business card to exchange. The sanitizer is also available to purchase wholesale through Nevada Labs.

The sanitizer will be distributed to the first 100 local businesses on a first come, first served basis.