Carson Tahoe Health, Renown South Meadows tie for top hospital in Nevada

In separate press releases, Alan Garrett, CEO of Carson Tahoe Health (left), and Tony Slonim, CEO of Renown Health, lauded the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Courtesy photos

RENO, Nev. — U.S. News & World Report recently released their 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings, with Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City and Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno tied as the No. 1 hospital in Nevada.

Renown Regional Medica Center in Reno was ranked No. 3.

In all, U.S. News & World Report evaluated 4,554 American hospitals, representing nearly all U.S. facilities providing inpatient care.

Hospitals are evaluated across a wide range of conditions and procedures, including 16 medical specialty areas of care.

In Nevada, 58 hospitals were evaluated — Carson Tahoe Health and both Renown facilities earned top honors, with each receiving “high performing” marks in three areas of care. None of the hospitals made any national rankings.

“Recognition by U.S. News of Carson Tahoe Health as one of Nevada’s Best Hospitals is validation of our commitment to excellence,” Alan Garrett, president and CEO of Carson Tahoe Health, said in a statement. “We’re very proud of this achievement, and our hospital’s role in improving the health and wellbeing of our region.”

According to a press release from Carson Tahoe Health, the recognition comes on the heels of a number of prestigious awards, including the Emergency Nurses Association in late July honoring the Carson City hospital with the esteemed Lantern Award for 2020.

“This award recognizes only 25 emergency departments worldwide that exemplify exceptional practice and innovative performance in the core areas of leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research,” according to the release.

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center also recently achieved a 4-star rating for an acute care hospital from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS), out-ranking the national average of 3 stars; also, the Human Services Network earlier in 2020 recognized Carson Tahoe’s Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center for its diligent efforts in advocacy, community connections and support for those experiencing a mental health and/or substance use crisis.

With Renown, its South Meadows location has been recognized by several national organizations for excellence and quality, including the Joint Commission, Leapfrog and Health Insight.

“We are committed to be among the best in the nation for quality, safety and patient experience,” Dr. Tony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown, said in a statement. “This ranking confirms what Renown has always been dedicated to — providing the best patient care possible.

“Quality and safety are the responsibility of every employee and physician at Renown, and we are proud that Renown South Meadows has been chosen as the best in the state and among the best in the nation.”