Cashman Equipment inks deal to distribute Interstate Trailers equipment, products

An example of a tilt-bed trailer manufactured by Texas-based Interstate Trailers.

Courtesy photo

Nevada-based Cashman Equipment Co. recently announced a partnership with Texas-based Interstate Trailers that allows Cashman to join Interstate’s network of more than 275 dealers nationwide.

Financial terms of the deal, announced May 13, were not disclosed.

Interstate Trailers, based in Mansfield, Texas, has designed and manufactured hauling trailers for more than 35 years. Products include gooseneck, tag-along and tilt bed trailers.

Based in Henderson, Cashman also has locations in Elko, North Las Vegas, Reno/Sparks, Round Mountain and Winnemucca. The company works directly with customers in the construction, mining and other heavy equipment industries.

While Cashman has always offered hauling trailer options, certain trailers were not available throughout the company’s territory. The partnership with Interstate Trailers now gives Cashman distributorship rights throughout Nevada and the Eastern Sierra.

“Interstate offers a very competitive line of trailers,” Todd Gilligan, Cashman Equipment general manager of sales, rental, and marketing, said in a statement. “Their products are high quality and the company has an excellent reputation in our industry. We’re confident that our customers will find that the variety and quality of Interstate Trailers meets all their needs and expectations in the hauling area.”

Mark Smith, national sales manager for Interstate Trailers, said the company is proud to partner with Cashman Equipment.

“We believe that through our joint efforts with Cashman, we can provide customers with the quality products they expect as well as the service and support they deserve,” Smith stated.