Casino win in Nevada tumbled in December, down 35.35% YOY

RELATED The Jan. 28 report for December gaming win totals comes a week after the Gaming Control Board issued its 179-page Nevada Gaming Abstract on Jan. 22, which concluded revenue for the Nevada gaming industry’s revenue dropped to $18.3 billion in the 2020 fiscal year (July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020), down 25.2% from $24.5 billion in the previous year. That report includes data on the revenue made from gaming, rooms, food and beverage, and other sources by the 267 casinos that earned more than $1 million in gaming revenue during the fiscal year ending in June 2020. Go here to read more.

Nevada casinos reported just $683.7 million in gaming win for December.

That is 35.35% less than the just over $1 billion in win they reported in December 2019; the reporting area taking the biggest hit remains the Las Vegas Strip, which was down 50% year over year to just $292 million.

The Strip wasn’t the only reporting area that suffered in December.

According to the monthly statistics released by the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Jan. 28, the only area showing an increase was the “Balance of County” casinos in Washoe County, where YOY win was up 20.2% to $6.9 million.

The Balance of County area for Washoe includes casinos not within the cities of Reno or Sparks, or those at North Lake Tahoe.

According to the report, Washoe County casinos as a whole won $63.3 million in December, an 11.8% decrease from last year’s win of $71.9 million.

All other major reporting areas were also down compared to a year ago — and the state as a whole was down significantly from the previous month, when casinos took home $771.2 million in November 2020.

As for the December YOY totals, the Carson Valley Area — which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital — was only down a hair more than 1% to $9.22 million in win.

Slot play that makes up the majority of Carson win was down 1.6% to $8.85 million. But sports book win helped out, increasing 183% to $150,000.

South Shore casinos reported a 14% decrease in total gaming win to $15.6 million in December. Both table games and slots were down double digits.

Washoe County win fell 11.8 percent to $63.4 million. Slot win was down just 8.57 percent to $52.9 million. But game and table win fell more than 25 percent to $10.5 million.

North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay reported a 32.6% decrease in total win to $1.45 million. Game and table win was down 48.6% to $277,000. Slot win was down 27.2% $1.17 million.

Churchill County, which is not among the major reporting areas, had a good month with total gaming win up 5.44% to $1.89 million. While slot win was up 7.48%, game and table win fell 41% to just $45,000.

Finally, the state collected $30.07 million in percentage fees during January of this year. That is 40.38% less than the same month of 2020.