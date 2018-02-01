CatalystLIVE! entrepreneur program begins Thursday

RENO – World-recognized business expert, Cheri Hill will host CatalystLIVE! Reno Business Class, a special educational series for entrepreneurs and small business owners starting Feb. 8. The class, designed for entrepreneurs and small to medium business owners, will teach attendees about characteristics and strategies that all successful businesses have and how to apply them.

"I wish I was able to take a class like this when I was first starting out in business," Hill said. "I love helping business owners and entrepreneurs garner the success they desire, it's a great way for me to give back to the community."

The class is packed with useful information and full of real world best practices. Hill has been an entrepreneur for 25 years. She worked with thousands of business owners and shares her wisdom, knowledge, insights and strategies to be successful in business. She is also the host of a weekly radio program called The Cheri Hill Show: Business Amplified.

The 11-week program takes place Thursdays at 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. from Feb. 8 through April 19 in Reno. Cost is $395. To register for the class, call 775-786-5515 or visit http://www.RenoBusinessClass.com.

"Cheri's class is a must-do class, especially for the new business owner or entrepreneur," said, Geri McHam, president of The Estate Planning Source LLC. "I've taken her class twice so far, and will take it again, as each series brings new insight. Her original thinking, thinking outside the box, thinking of things you haven't even conceived yet, and all the practical ideas and concepts discussed in the class are invaluable, as are the very interesting, original thinkers she has come in to speak on specialized topics."