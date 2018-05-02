Catering company buys Tannenbaum Events Center on Mt. Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. — Roundabout Catering & Party Rentals, a comprehensive resource for special events, recently purchased Tannenbaum Events Center located on Mt. Rose Highway.

The company — to be called Tannenbaum by Roundabout — will continue to provide catering services for other venues in the area, as well as catering for private parties and corporate locations, according to a press release announcing the sale.

According to an April 26 Reno Gazette-Journal story about the sale, MaryBeth Smith, owner of Roundabout Catering & Party Rentals and Roundabout Grill inside the Whitney Peak Hotel in downtown Reno, said the sale closed April 20 for more than $3 million.

At 20007 Mt. Rose Highway, Tannenbaum by Roundabout is approximately 3,200 square feet. Plans for the building include outdoor patio updates, kitchen enhancements and landscaping, and upgrades to the wedding suites.

Roundabout will welcome all types of events such as corporate parties, weddings and other special occasions. An agreement with Blend Catering will allow for currently booked parties to continue working with the Blend team.

Julie Nobis will continue as the catering and event coordinator for next year. Beth Bach, director of catering and sales, will lead the team at Tannenbaum by Roundabout. For information, go to tannenbaumevents.com or roundaboutcatering.com.