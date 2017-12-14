Chase International selected to market Clear Creek Tahoe

Chase International was recently selected to be the exclusive listing firm for Clear Creek Tahoe, a luxury residential community located north of Carson City.

Set on over 2,000 acres of forest, Clear Creek offers 384 home sites ranging in size from half an acre to nearly five. Lots in the gated community range from $225,000 to $1.75 million.

The properties at Clear Creek Tahoe preserve the natural intimacy of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest—with over half of the land placed in a permanent conservation easement. One of the residents most prized amenities is Twin Pines, a Julia Morgan-designed home on the shores of South Lake Tahoe. With more than 180-feet of shoreline, the home is an ideal "base camp" for summer and winter outings on the beach and slopes. The community features three of its own trails as well as access to the Tahoe Rim Trail.

A Coore & Crenshaw-designed golf course gives residents 18 holes of first-rate golf from two of the sport's most popular designers. Development has already started on the family campus and future plans include a larger clubhouse and wellness and spa center.

The first property owners began building in the Clear Creek Tahoe neighborhood in early 2017 with more than 55 lots expected to be sold by year's end. Clear Creek has partnered with some of the region's builders to enable buyers to build their ideal house.

Susan Lowe, corporate vice president of Chase International, will lead the Clear Creek sales team, which also includes Georgia Chase, Mark Sollenberger and Steve Schroeder. An on-site sales office is open seven days a week. The sales office is located at 199 Old Clear Creek Road in Clear Creek, Nev.

For details, call 775-781-2597 or go online at: http://ClearCreekTahoe.com.