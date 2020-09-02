Chase opens first downtown Reno branch, 11th in Northern Nevada

Chase employees show off the bank's new location in downtown Reno.

Courtesy Photo: Chase

RENO, Nev. — Chase opened its newest branch in Northern Nevada —and first in downtown Reno — on Aug. 25.

Ten employees will staff the full-service branch, located on the ground floor of 200 S. Virginia St., which is open 9-6 Monday to Friday and 9-1 on Saturdays. The branch phone number is 775-800-2046.

The new branch is located on the ground floor of 200 S. Virginia St. in Reno.

To safeguard employees and customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the branch features teller partition glass, alcohol-based hand sanitizer at main entrances, transaction lines and reception areas and a regular cleaning protocol to help reduce the spread of germs.

“This location is ever-evolving and changing — it’s amazing in terms of what they’re building here,” Branch Manager Adrien Saintil said in a statement about the new location. “Before COVID, the team began reaching out to local businesses and the excitement factor has been incredible. It’s for the love of Chase and the convenience we offer our clients. Were excited to bring Chase’s world-class services to the heart of Reno.”

It marks the fourth Chase branch to open in Reno and the 11th in Northern Nevada as part of the firm’s plan to expand its presence in the region, according to an Aug. 24 press release from the bank.

The new downtown Reno branch comes a month after Chase opened its 10th Northern Nevada location July 28 in Sparks at the corner of Pyramid and Los Altos parkways.

In all, Chase has almost 60 branches in Nevada, where it has been growing its presence since the 2008 acquisition of Washington Mutual.