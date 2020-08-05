Chase opens new Sparks branch, bank’s 10th in Northern Nevada

The new Chase branch opened in July 28 at 55 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.

Courtesy photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Chase has expanded its retail presence in Northern Nevada with the opening of a new location July 28 in Sparks at the corner of Pyramid and Los Altos parkways.

The full-service branch, at 55 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks just south of Spanish Springs, features modern, bright designs with comfortable meeting areas, the latest digital technology and state-of-the-art banking technology, including a 24/7 drive-up ATM, according to a press release provided by the bank.

“Were excited to bring Chase’s world-class services closer to new and existing clients by offering a convenient branch location in the Spanish Springs community,” branch Manager Omar Lopez-Cortez said in a statement.

The branch, staffed by 10 employees, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-F and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The branch phone number is 775-437-9191.

This will be the third Chase branch to open in Sparks and the 10th in Northern Nevada as part of the firm’s plan to expand its presence in the region, according to the release.

Chase has almost 60 branches in Nevada, where it has been growing its presence since the 2008 acquisition of Washington Mutual.