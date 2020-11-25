Chase opens newest bank branch at Village at Rancharrah in Reno

The Reno+Sparks Chamber celebrated the opening of Chase Bank at the Village at Rancharrah on Nov. 16. Pictured: Jenna Cochrane - Lead Associate Operations; Keith Davis - Chase Private Client Advisor; Carol Oakland - Associate Banker; Maura Cordova - VP of Media and Community Engagement; Michael Doray - Branch Manager; Jayme Miller - Market Director; Cesar Gonzalez - Branch Manager from Mae Anne McCarran; and Andrew Rangel - Associate Banker.

Photo: Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce

RENO, Nev. — Chase officially opened its newest branch in Reno on Nov. 17 at the Village at Rancharrah.

The full-service branch at 8000 Rancharrah Parkway is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9-1 Saturday.

It marks the bank’s 12th new location in Northern Nevada since entering the region in 2017.

Recently, the company opened its first downtown Reno branch in August, and it opened its first branch in Carson City on Oct. 27, according to a press release from Chase.

On Nov. 16, members of the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce were on hand to celebrate the new branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re excited to bring this beautiful new Chase branch to Rancharrah Village, which has such a rich history,” branch manager Michael Doray said in a statement. “Our Rancharrah Chase team is eager to showcase our world-class customer service and help our customers achieve their financial goals. We’re also excited to continue to build our relationship with the community and engage in local volunteer efforts in the coming months.”

Jayme Miller, Chase’s market director who oversees Northern Nevada, said the customer response to the new locations has been tremendous.

“Nevada is going through a lot of growth and many customers banked with us at other locations before they moved here,” Miller said in a statement. “They’ve been anxiously awaiting Chase’s arrival and they’re eager to experience Chase’s customer service again.”