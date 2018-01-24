Chick-fil-A’s Sparks grand opening next week

Chick-fil-A will open a restaurant at 1390 Big Fish Drive in Sparks.

A tradition going back more than 14 years, Chick-fil-A's First 100 celebration has given away more than $34 million in free food through 2017 and continues to be the chain's signature grand opening event. Rain, snow and extreme temperatures do not deter Chick-fil-A fans who arrive with tents, chairs, TVs and computers.

Each fan hopes to win a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage) that will be awarded to the first 100 eligible adults – ages 18 and older with identification – in line shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 1. If more than 100 people are on site when the line opens at 6 a.m. on Jan. 31, a drawing will be held. Those chosen will be required to camp out until the grand opening in order to secure their spot.

This community event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A list of eligible zip codes and rules can be found at http://www.chick-fil-a.com/Locations/Openings.

The grand opening celebration will give 100 adults a chance to win free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. Attendees are asked to also donate children's books to a local elementary school.

The 5,000-square-foot Sparks Chick-fil-A franchise will be owned by Tiffany Sangster and bring 110 jobs to the area. It is the second Chick-fil-A in the Truckee Meadows. The other location off of S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, opened last summer.